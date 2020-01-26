Pilot Catches Sight of Yet Another Cigar-Shaped ‘Craft’ Over Utah

In terms of shape, the object resembles numerous others seen over the past few months soaring in the skies all across the US.

A new sighting of a cigar-shaped object has been reported, as it soared around 40,000 feet above Utah. Puzzling footage was taken by a pilot over Zion National Park in the US state and sports a weird white silhouette travelling across the sky.

The clip was shot back in September 2019, but the footage surfaced only yesterday, at the hands of YouTube channel Tales From Out There.

“Video recording is taken from a cockpit at 40,000ft of an object flying at a lower altitude over the terrain", the video description says, with the publisher explicitly stating they are “not sure what it is".

Viewers naturally flooded the comments section, with one posting: “That’s an alien ship".

“Nice proof", another weighed in, apparently clinging to the extraterrestrial option.

"Those darn Mormons are at it again, " a third posted.

There were skeptics, though, as well, with one suggesting that given the distance and angle, the object could easily be “another plane".

The weather balloon explanation was also a recurring theme in comments.

The footage emerged just days after an attention-grabbing tube-shaped object hovered in the skies above the state of Massachusetts.

Weeks earlier, news shattered the conspirology world of a US Navy veteran who served on the USS Nimitz recounting how he saw a "two-mile-wide" UFO above a military base. A witness said there is covert but clearer footage of the USS Nimitz UFO, officially classified as an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, with the video purportedly showing the puzzling object had legs.

The USS Nimitz UFO incident was confirmed as a radar-detected encounter of a UFO by US fighter pilots from the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, with the first such incident registered during military exercises in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California on 14 November 2004, with subsequent ones following shortly thereafter.