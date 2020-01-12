Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: New Book Reportedly Reveals What Part of Trump Melania Likes the Most

The focus of the FLOTUS’ attraction to her husband was reportedly revealed in a new book by CNN reporter Kate Bennett titled “Free, Melania”.

According to the newspaper, this particular tidbit about the relations came up in a new book by CNN reporter Kate Bennett titled "Free, Melania" where the FLOTUS comes clean about the focus of her fancy.

"He has beautiful legs. He has gorgeous legs. Beautiful legs, long, beautiful legs’," the first lady confessed.

Melania and Donald Trump first met at a party in September 1998 and began dating while the real estate tycoon was in the process of divorcing his second wife, Marla Maples.

The divorce was finalised a year later, and in 2005 Donald Trump married Melania.