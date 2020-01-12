Elton John Provides 'Constant Support' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Amid Megxit Row – Report

Sir Elton John has reportedly provided constant support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, serving as their "rock" as they move to reconsider their role in the British royal family.

Famous English singer and songwriter Sir Elton John has apparently provided his support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple now seeks to relinquish their senior roles in the British Monarchy, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, the couple apparently told Sir Elton about their plans even before they informed the Queen, while one insider said that the singer speaks to Harry and Meghan "every day" and is practically "an inspiration, an almost ‘motherly’ figure" to them.

"They made their decision alone, but he’s a shoulder to lean on and listened as they spoke about their plans", the insider explained. "He is a constant support, especially to Meghan, and is very protective of them both".

A source close to the singer also said that Sir Elton has been Harry’s and Meghan’s "rock", and that he "would never tell them what to do he has been a listening ear and support throughout".

The newspaper also points out that Sir Elton was a "pal" to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been speaking to him "every day for months".

This reveal comes as Queen Elizabeth has called for a family meeting to be held on 13 January at the Sandringham estate where Her Majesty, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry (with Meghan Markle being expected to join the gathering remotely via a conference call, "if the time difference allows") will discuss the situation.