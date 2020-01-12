Queen Elizabeth II to Call Family Meeting Over Megxit - Reports

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the Royal Family, without any prior consultation with any of the senior family members, has been deemed "irresponsible" and raises a lot of questions concerning the British monarchy's future.

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth has scheduled a family meeting for Monday to discuss the next steps after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan decided to step back as senior royals, Reuters reported on Saturday with reference to British media sources.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry are to meet at Sandringham estate, the outlet added. Meghan Markle is going to join them on the phone "if the time difference allows".

Prince Harry's spouse flew to Canada with their son Archie after the royal couple announced their decision to "live independently", triggering distress inside of the British monarchy. According to sources close to the British family, the Queen was very unhappy with the couple's decision, while Harry's brother Prince William and their father Charles were "enraged".

British tabloids, as well as social media, have been speculating that Prince Harry and his wife were sidelined by the rest of the royals and that led to their decision to leave the Royal family, though they said they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

UK citizens have also expressed concerns about the future financing of Prince Harry and Meghan, as their protection and travel are funded from the taxpayers' money and could cost significantly more after they move to North America.