Maradona's 'UFO Abduction', Virginity Loss Reportedly Come to Light During Interview

During the interview, Maradona not only revealed at what age he lost his virginity, but also named his favorite sexual position.

Legendary retired footballer Diego Maradona recently made a number of peculiar reveals about his life, including an alleged encounter with an extraterrestrial craft and his first sexual experience, the Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, the footballer shared these insights during an interview with Argentine sports channel TyC Sports.

"Why make things up? Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days", Maradona said when asked if he believed in UFOs, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether he might’ve been joking. "I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said ‘They took me, I can’t tell you about it’."

Diego also apparently didn’t mince words when asked about when he lost his virginity, replying "at 13 years old, in a basement with an older lady".

"I was on top and she was reading a newspaper," he noted, adding that his favourite sexual position was "on all fours".

Some of his other responses during the interview included mentioning how Lionel Messi "cried in the shower" after Germany defeated Argentina in the 2010 World Cup, and a snarky reference to his famous 1986 "hand of God" goal, with Maradona describing himself as "a regular guy who scored a goal against the English who were killing our kids in the Falklands War".