Register
15:09 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Human brain

    Scientists Discover for Whom Competition and Cooperation Work Best

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105625/98/1056259833.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/201912201077669774-scientists-discover-for-whom-competition-and-cooperation-work-best/

    Scientists at Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have studied the differences in problem solving in people with different thinking styles to discover that “analysts” solve problems faster while competing, while “holists” solve problems faster while cooperating. The authors suggest using the study results in pedagogics.

    According to the MSUPE scientists, people of different cultures can have “analytical” or “holistic” way of thinking. Analytical thinking involves focusing an object as such, studying its internal structure and laws. This way of thinking is more characteristic of Western Europe, as well as the US, Canada, South Africa and Australia; it implies break each object and phenomenon down into components, and assuming that the whole is the sum of all components. Analysts believe that life events change linearly and progressively. They are more likely to use formal logic.

    Holistic thinking requires greater consideration of the social context, as well as focus on the relations between objects and phenomena. According to experts, holism is characteristic for East Asia, as well as Latin America and Russia; it implies considering any object or phenomenon in the context of its environment. Holists see life as dynamically changing; at the same time, they realise that these changes are often unpredictable. They tend to explain life events by the context of situations.

    “We’ve shown that within Russian culture there are both analysts (carriers of the western mentality) and holists (carriers of the eastern mentality). They have different brain support for problem solving, which depends on what kind of social interactions they are in. We’ve discovered that in analysts, the brain support for problem solving is faster while competing; and in holists, it is faster while cooperating,” Yuri Alexandrov, professor at the Institute of Experimental Psychology at MSUPE, told Sputnik.

    According to the researchers, this may explain the development of fierce individualism and a focus on competition in the West, and collectivism in the East. However, it’s important to understand that in any society the presence of both of them is necessary.

    “Using the example of problem solving, we’ve shown that analyst-holist pairs solve cognitive problems better (faster and more correctly) than the analyst-analyst and holist-holist ones. Thus, we can talk about their complementarity,” Vladimir Apanovich, a researcher at MSUPE, pointed out.

    According to scientists, this can be proven by the results of another study, which showed that analysts and holists better solve different kinds of problems. Analysts are better at solving tasks that are based on using logic, and breaking the task into components, stages. Holists, on the other hand, are better at solving problems involving the emotional and intuitive sphere, as well as associative and creative thinking.

    The researchers say that the results of the study can be used in pedagogics, since the differences between analysts and holists are most pronounced when they learn new skills.

    “It can be argued that the success of training can be mediated by social contexts: the predominance of competition or cooperation within the group,” Yuri Alexandrov said.

    In the future, the researchers plan to more carefully follow the training process of analysts and holists to study the change in brain support while learning a new skill.

    Related:

    Scientists Find Out How Work and Hobbies Affect Heart Disease Risk
    Tags:
    competition, cooperation, scientists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse