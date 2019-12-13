Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar Gifts Onion Earrings to Wife, Leaving Netizens in Splits

Taking a swipe at the surging price of onions, a staple food of the Indian household, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has gifted a pair of onion earrings to his wife Twinkle Khanna. The actress-writer thanked her life partner for the ‘touching souvenir’.
Sharing a picture of this unusual gift; on her Instagram account, Twinkle thanked Akshay saying: “Best present ever”, leaving netizens laughing.
View this post on Instagram
My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward
Netizens were quick to react with messages full of “Hilarious” and “Lol” comments.
Onion prices have zoomed to over Rs. 150 per kg (about $2.5) compared with Rs. 10-20 a few months ago.
The onion shortage in the domestic market has been caused by a delayed harvest due to heavy rains between July and September that destroyed a large portion of this year's onion crop.
While the rise in prices has created havoc in the country, it has also become a cause of amusement online.
