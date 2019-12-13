Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar Gifts Onion Earrings to Wife, Leaving Netizens in Splits

New Delhi (Sputnik): Onions are bringing tears to Indian consumers’ eyes, as the cost of the vegetable has sky-rocketed across the country. India imposed export curbs and stock limits but to no avail. The situation is so severe that the country is now importing onions from Egypt and Turkey.

Taking a swipe at the surging price of onions, a staple food of the Indian household, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has gifted a pair of onion earrings to his wife Twinkle Khanna. The actress-writer thanked her life partner for the ‘touching souvenir’.

Sharing a picture of this unusual gift; on her Instagram account, Twinkle thanked Akshay saying: “Best present ever”, leaving netizens laughing.

Netizens were quick to react with messages full of “Hilarious” and “Lol” comments.

Onion prices have zoomed to over Rs. 150 per kg (about $2.5) compared with Rs. 10-20 a few months ago.

The onion shortage in the domestic market has been caused by a delayed harvest due to heavy rains between July and September that destroyed a large portion of this year's onion crop.

While the rise in prices has created havoc in the country, it has also become a cause of amusement online.