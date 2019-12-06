Register
19:38 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man displays 500 Indian rupee notes during a rally organised by India’s main opposition Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ajmer, India, November 24, 2016.

    Deep Malaise in Indian Economy, Says Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

    © REUTERS / Himanshu Sharma
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104791/12/1047911266.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912061077503993-deep-malaise-in-indian-economy-says-former-rbi-governor-raghuram-rajan/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Rising inflation, falling gross domestic product (GDP) growth, and dwindling investments have taken a toll on the Indian economy, forcing India’s central bank to lower the growth forecast for the current financial year to 5% from the previous estimate of 6.1%.

    Top economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday that the Indian economy is showing signs of “deep malaise.”

    In an article, published in India Today, the country’s former top banker enlisted priorities for the government to come out of the economic slowdown. He suggests that energising weak non-banking financial companies, agricultural and labour contract reforms should be the key government priorities.

    “There are signs of deep malaise in the economy. Growth is slowing significantly…Repeated government allusions to a $5 trillion economy by 2024, which would necessitate steady real growth of at least 8-9 percent per year starting now, seem increasingly unrealistic.”

    In his prescription to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), advised the government to retain sufficient competitors in the telecom sector, initiate agricultural reforms with easier access to inputs like seeds, as well as technology and power. Rajan also called for liberalising laws on land acquisition.

    The other areas that Rajan has said require government’s attention are real estate, construction, non- banking financial services and infrastructure.

    The government reported lower GDP growth of 4.5% in the July-September quarter last week. Opposition parties are increasingly agitated by rising food price inflation. Onion prices have increased sharply to about $3 a kg, which is almost ten times the normal price.

    Invoking God to save the Indian economy, former finance minister P Chidambaram said earlier this week, “GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP’s ideas of reforms. God save India’s economy.”

    Related:

    Ex-RBI Governor Uncertain of Finance Ministry's Bullish Predictions for Economic Recovery
    Video of Indian Parliamentarians Asleep During Finance Minister's Economy Speech Goes Viral
    Indian Prime Minister Modi Reiterates Dream of Having $5 Trillion Economy
    Tags:
    inflation, real estate, Economy, GDP, Palaniappan Chidambaram, Raghuram Rajan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse