'I’m Not Suicidal': Epstein's "Sex Slave" Reportedly Warns 'Evil People' Seek to Silence Her

Virginia Giuffre, a 36-year old woman formerly known as Virginia Roberts and alleged former “sex slave” of Jeffrey Epstein who she said pressured her into having sex with Britain's Prince Andrew, has addressed speculation about her possible fate, Sky News reports.

According to the media outlet, Roberts Giuffre spoke out on Twitter after one netizen suggested that the “FBI will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected...”, with her stating in response that “in no way, shape or form” is she feeling suicidal.

I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted 🦋 https://t.co/8463mPR6YU — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) 11 декабря 2019 г.

​“If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them”, the tweet cited by Sky reads, with the author adding that “too many evil people” allegedly seek to silence her.

Giuffre previously alleged that Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, in 2001 after which they had sex three times.

Prince Andrew has denied Miss Giuffre’s allegations, repeatedly stating that he has “no recollection” of meeting her despite the fact that there is a photo of the two together.