14:04 GMT +303 December 2019
    Prince Andrew

    New Prince Andrew Photos with Paedophile Epstein Emerge in Interview with Suspected 'Sex Slave'

    CC BY 2.0 / Chatham House / Prince Andrew
    Europe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107734/62/1077346257.jpg
    As Prince Andrew has stepped back from public duties amid allegations about his friendship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and of having sex with one of his suspected underage sex “slaves”, one of these women, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, gave her first interview on British television, revealing new details pertaining to the scandal.

    New photos of Prince Andrew in the company of convicted paedophile, now-dead Jeffrey Epstein at Royal Ascot have surfaced against the backdrop of a BBC Panorama interview with alleged former sex slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

    The pics came to light on the programme on Monday, 2 December, as Giuffre – previously known as Roberts – claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced into intimate relations with the Duke of York.

    The photos show the disgraced American financier and the prince dressed in formal clothes while attending the event with Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged mistress Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2000.

    “Didn’t expect it from royalty”

    The throwback photos of Prince Andrew and paedophile Epstein were shown during Giuffre’s first UK interview, where the alleged sex-trafficking victim offered more evidence pertaining to a potentially damning piece of evidence in the scandal - a 2001 photograph of her with the Duke of York’s arm tightly around her waist when she was 17.

    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged pimp Jeffrey Epstein
    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged "pimp" Jeffrey Epstein

    The mother-of-three, 35, claimed in the interview that Epstein's alleged pimp and then-girlfriend, UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was in the car with her as they returned from the Tramp night club in London. The alleged victim continued:

    "Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick."

    According to sworn testimony from Roberts, when she and Maxwell returned to the house, she said she asked Epstein to take a picture of her to show her family.

    She continued describing how she proceeded to carry out Maxwell's alleged instructions on entertaining Prince Andrew.

    "Well there was a bath and it started there and then it led into the bedroom and it didn't last very long, the whole entire procedure [...] It was disgusting. He wasn't mean or anything, but he got up and he said thanks and walked out," Giuffre said, cited by BBC.

    As she described sex with Prince Andrew as being “quick and disgusting,” she added:

    “I didn’t expect it from royalty…I didn’t expect it from someone that people look up to and admire.”

    The alleged victim, who has claimed to have had sex with the duke three times, said she felt “horrified and ashamed” by the reported encounter, as in the interview she urged Brits to “stand up beside me to help me fight this fight” and “not accept this as being OK”.

    In more news pertaining to the investigation, at least five women who earlier accused the billionaire American paedophile of sexual assault have testified that Prince Andrew witnessed how various people were given massages at the sex offender's residences - accusations denied by the Duke of York, reported the BBC on Tuesday.

    A lawyer for the Epstein alleged victims, David Boies, was quoted as saying he plans to subpoena the Duke of York to testify as a witness in all five cases, as the prince will likely have important information about Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

    Strong denial by royal family and Prince Andrew

    The royal family and Prince Andrew have strongly denied involvement in any crime or of having had knowledge of the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

    Prince Andrew also denied ever having a sexual relationship with one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, and he recently appeared in a BBC Newsnight interview to defended his friendship with Epstein and dismiss all allegations.

    Since then, the Duke of York is reported to have stepped down from public duties over the Epstein scandal, as having “caused a major disruption for the royal family.”

    Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex abuser, had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his suspicious death in custody earlier this year.

    Epstein had pleaded not guilty to all charges but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.

    His death in jail was ruled a suicide by a coroner but generated increased suspicion as the influential American pedophile was reportedly linked to many famous and powerful people, including US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
