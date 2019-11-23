‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Storm Twitter as Game Contestant Loses Because of ‘Garbage’ Rules

Popular US TV game show Wheel of Fortune sees participants challenge each other in solving crossword puzzles in order to win money and other prizes.

Fans of the Wheel of Fortune TV show demonstrated their dissatisfaction on Twitter after Thursday night’s episode, in which a contestant lost out on a big prize over a small mistake related to an answering technicality.

Contestant Kristen Shaw missed out on almost $10,000 on Wheel of Fortune for using the word “and” while answering a puzzle, despite the rules of the show.

Host of the show, Pat Sajak, technically rejected Shaw's correct answer due to his use of the unnecessary word “and” while responding to a “crossword puzzle” challenge.

“Right, football, left and Sally,” was the contestant’s answer, but the three-letters word “and” cost her a trip to Nashville valued at over $8,000, plus almost $2,000 in cash.

“Most times I caution people not to add anything, and you maybe didn't even hear yourself say it but you threw an 'and' in there with the last thing and we have to go by the rules,” the host explained.

According to game rules, contestants have to list the words that appear in a puzzle, but without pronouncing any additional word, as in Shaw’s situation. Sajak told Shaw before she answered to “say everything, don't add anything”.

Fans were annoyed with the loss criticized the rules, demanding they should be more flexible, allowing the use of words like “and”, along with other conjunctions.

“They can easily change the rule to allow "and" as part of your verbal answer. Conjunctions are natural parts of speech and should be ok for crosswords,” tweeted a fan.

Although Shaw suffered the big loss in Thursday’s episode, she still went home with $3,000 of taxable income in her pocket.