Register
11:54 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lighthouse Rubjerg Knude

    Denmark Moves 720-Tonne Lighthouse to Save It From Falling Into Sea – Photo, Video

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / David Reimann, Tester12345; edited by Wikipeder 2007-05-16. / Lighthouse Rubjerg Knude
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    The 120-year-old Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse is one of Denmark's major attractions. Each year, the celebrated building located on a cliff overlooking the North Sea attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists but has been gradually disappearing into the dunes.

    Towering 21-metres high and weighing 720-tonnes, the Rubjerg Knude lighthouse in North Jutland has been moved 70 metres inland, to save it from falling into the waters of the North Sea due to soil erosion.

    To achieve this feat, workers put the lighthouse on rails. The whole process took about nine hours and cost about DKK 5 million ($750,000). The “relocation” is expected to extend the life of the lighthouse by 20 to 40 years, according to the Danish Nature Agency, which owns it.

     

    Built in 1900, the Rubjerg Knude lighthouse is one of Denmark's major attractions. Initially, the lighthouse stood on a 60-meter hill 200 meters from the coast, but due to coastal erosion, it came dangerously close to falling into the sea. According to estimates by the local municipality, it was a matter of several years before the historic landmark would have been lost.

     

    ​The Rubjerg Knude lighthouse was retired in the 1960s when the sand dunes began to advance. In the early 2000s, a cafe and an exhibition hall were opened in the abandoned space but had to be closed down two years later, due to constantly accumulating sand.

    ​Moving buildings is a rare but not uncommon practice. Italian architect Ridolfo Aristotele Fioravanti, who had an illustrious career in Muscovy, is often credited with being the first to move a church in his native Bologna in 1455.

    Dozens of historic buildings were moved in Moscow in the early Soviet era to widen the streets of the Russian capital, most notably Tverskaya that runs from the Red Square. The process of moving buildings continued even after the war.

    Related:

    Danish Officials Upgrade Crosswalk Signals to Celebrate City’s Viking History (Photos)
    Overweight Owners More Likely to Have Fat Dogs – Danish Study
    Diversity Erodes Social Trust, Danish Study Finds
    Tags:
    North Sea, lighthouse, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse