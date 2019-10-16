Iconic Indian Movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Celebrates 21-Year Anniversary, Netizens Pay Tribute Online

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the iconic 1990s romantic Hindi movie “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” turned 21 on Wednesday, Bollywood lovers flooded Twitter with a flurry of reactions.

The film was written and directed by Karan Johar and served as his Bollywood debut; Johar now has numerous other super hit Bollywood movies under his belt. Celebrating the 21st birthday of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' film, Karan took to Instagram and Twitter to share his sentiments.

Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place❤️ Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji @BeingSalmanKhan @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/p8OpdLX8AD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2019

​Within hours, the post evoked 154,267 likes on Instagram alone.

The film, released in 1998, was based on a love-triangle starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan opposite ravishing actresses Rani Mukherjee and Kajol. Another superstar, Salman Khan, also played a small but significant part in the movie.

Bollywood fans from all over the world are posting nostalgic tributes to the film that made the concept of “Love Is Friendship” famous in India.

#KKHH, #21YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai and #21YearsOfKKHH is trending on Twitter in India.

21 years... i was the fan and now my daughter is... when we play n i cheat she say.. “ papa is a cheater na nana na na” n i say “hey mujhe cheater mat bulao”@iamsrk @karanjohar @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #kuchkuchhotahai #KKHH @apoorvamehta18 https://t.co/DJRzwNVbWV — da sachin sharma(दा सचिन शर्मा ) (@dasachins) October 16, 2019

Thank you karan for making this special movie for 90s kids..😍😍 this movie take special place in our heart 😘😘 #21YearsOfClassicKKHH #SpecialEdition #love 💕 — Ankita Srivastava (@ThsisNupur) October 16, 2019

My favourite @iamsrk film and my favourite film @karanjohar you directed. I know all the songs and dialogues by heart. — Amin Ajani (@AminAjani) October 16, 2019

This beautiful event when we had the special screening of #KKHH for all the beautiful #Srkians 😍

Relishing these memories on this special day #21YearsOfClassicKKHH #21YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai #21YearsOfKKHH pic.twitter.com/G3OrjNP0IG — SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 16, 2019

KKHH has crossed its adolescence and I'm not able to get over my teenage issues. #KKHH https://t.co/XL0WYWWOca — Mayank (@mike261288) October 16, 2019

​“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” bagged National Awards, Filmfare Awards, and Screen Awards in 1999 and 2000 in several categories including Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Art Director.

At the time, in 1998, the movie earned a total of $15 million worldwide, making it the third Hindi film ever to gross over $14 million globally.