London's cocaine market is now worth an estimated £1 billion ($1.27 billion) a year, according to Sky News, citing a study.

New inquiries have revealed that Londoners are consuming an average of 23kg of the Class A narcotic daily, the British media outlet reported.

Every day, about 500,000 doses of cocaine are consumed in London, with an estimated value of £2.75 million ($3.47 million), a study has found, as quoted by Sky News.

This number is greater than in Europe's three biggest drug-consuming cities combined, as in Barcelona it is 12.74 kg daily, in Amsterdam it's 4.62 kg, and in Berlin it's also 4.62 kg, reports say.

According to the study, about eight tonnes of the drug is consumed in London annually for an estimated street value of more than £1 billion ($1.265 billion).

The population of Greater London in 2016 was 8,787,892 people, according to the Office for National Statistics.