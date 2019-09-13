Facebook Calls Simonyan's Account Suspension Mistake, Issues Apology

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook admitted that the temporary ban of RT and Sputnik chief editor Margarita Simonyan's account was a mistake, apologized and restored the page, the social network's press service stated.

"Our community standards describe what’s allowed and what’s forbidden on Facebook. When we find out that any content violates the norms, we delete it and block accounts for repeated violations. However, if we see that we made a mistake, we restore the deleted content and apologize for the mistake, like in this case", the statement read.

The statement comes after RT reported a day earlier that Simonyan's page on Facebook was suspended for three days for "violating community standards".

Simonyan said that her Facebook account's suspension was a "manifestation of American censorship".

Russian media outlets have faced a lot of criticism in the West over the past several years. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering into other countries' affairs, but they have not given any proof. Moscow has called the accusations groundless.