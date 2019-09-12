Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Denounces Censorship as Her Account Banned on Facebook

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has posted a tweet in which she revealed that her Facebook account has been suspended.
"I was banned on Facebook. Trying to figure out why. Meanwhile, I'll contemplate about free internet, freedom of speech and all that", Simonyan wrote.
Меня забанили на Facebook.— Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) September 12, 2019
За что, почему - выясняем.
А я пока помедитирую о свободном интернете, свободе слова и вот этом всем.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
