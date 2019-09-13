Goats Gone Wild: Indian Police Detain Animals for Chewing Away Almond Saplings

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in the Indian state of Telangana recently took into custody two goats found grazing on wild almond saplings planted by an NGO as part of the government’s greenery drive.

After an official police complaint was filed by members of the “Save The Trees” NGO about the stray goats devouring their saplings, the four-legged herbivorous culprits were taken into custody.

According to local media reports, the NGO has blamed the goats for eating up nearly 250 of the 980 wild almond saplings planted in Huzurabad as part of an endeavour for environmental conservation.

As punishment, the goats were taken away and tied to a pole before their owner deposited Rs. 1,000 (about $14) as penalty to the municipal authorities.

Police told reporters the goats weren’t arrested. It was just a precautionary measure to keep the animals from hindering the NGO’s reforestation efforts.

The incident amused many on social media, offering them enough fodder to share their take on this seemingly funny "detention".

Bet you have never met such criminals before!

​The goats, according to the NGO, had been repeatedly destroying the wild almond saplings planted in the Huzurabad municipality. The organisation has planted around 980 wild almond saplings at several public offices and hospitals.