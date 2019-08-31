'Mary Tyler Moore' Star Valerie Harper Has Died, Age 80

American actress Valerie Harper, best known for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda," died Friday at the age of 80.

Harper's family confirmed her death on Friday after battling brain cancer, according to reports.

Harper was best known for playing a wisecracking New Yorker named Rhoda Morgenstern on the American sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She then played her character in a spinoff sitcom titled "Rhoda" in the 1970s.

She won a Golden Globe and four Emmys for her role as Rhoda on both shows.

The actress was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis in January 2013, a rare cancer complication in which cancer cells spread to membranes around the brain and spinal cord. Doctors told her she would only have three more months to live. However, her cancer was near remission eight months later. In 2009, Harper battled lung cancer.

“‘Incurable’ is such a concise word. I was terrified,” Harper told People Magazine after learning about her leptomeningeal carcinomatosis diagnosis.

“Cancer makes real what we try to obscure from ourselves,” Harper added. “We spend our lifetimes thinking, ‘I’m never going to die.’ But cancer says, ‘Hey, not so fast.’”

