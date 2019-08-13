Register
    Katy Perry performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New Orleans.

    Model Accuses Katy Perry of Exposing His Penis at a Party - Report

    © AP Photo / Amy Harris
    Society
    111

    The model brought the allegations against Katy Perry via social media, and it remains to be seen how the singer will react.

    American singer-songwriter Katy Perry was recently accused of sexual misconduct by a male model who starred in her 2010 music video "Teenage Dream", Fox News reports.

    According to the media outlet, the model, Josh Kloss, made the claim via an unverified Instagram account, claiming that Perry ended up exposing his genitals in front of a crowd of people at a party.

    "This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush," he wrote. "But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?"

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.

    Публикация от Joshkloss (@iamjoshkloss)

    In a follow-up post, Kloss complained about how he was supposed to "minimise" himself and "stay PC" to protect Perry’s "image."

    "The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people", he remarked. "Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the faces of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And you hear over and over a million times that males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender."

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”

    Публикация от Joshkloss (@iamjoshkloss)

    Kloss also stated that he was telling his story “to increase and enlighten everyone”, and that he does not seek fame or money by making these allegations.

    The media outlet also notes that Perry was “accused of grabbing then-17-year-old singer Shawn Mendes' derriere on a red carpet without his consent” in 2017, adding that the singer’s representatives did not respond to a request for comments regarding Kloss’ allegations.

    Katy Perry, United States
