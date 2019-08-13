The model brought the allegations against Katy Perry via social media, and it remains to be seen how the singer will react.

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry was recently accused of sexual misconduct by a male model who starred in her 2010 music video "Teenage Dream", Fox News reports.

According to the media outlet, the model, Josh Kloss, made the claim via an unverified Instagram account, claiming that Perry ended up exposing his genitals in front of a crowd of people at a party.

"This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush," he wrote. "But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?"

In a follow-up post, Kloss complained about how he was supposed to "minimise" himself and "stay PC" to protect Perry’s "image."

"The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people", he remarked. "Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the faces of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And you hear over and over a million times that males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender."

Kloss also stated that he was telling his story “to increase and enlighten everyone”, and that he does not seek fame or money by making these allegations.

The media outlet also notes that Perry was “accused of grabbing then-17-year-old singer Shawn Mendes' derriere on a red carpet without his consent” in 2017, adding that the singer’s representatives did not respond to a request for comments regarding Kloss’ allegations.