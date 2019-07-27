Star Trek Cosplay Costume With Hijab Splits Fandom

A loyal Star Trek fan’s update to LeVar Burton’s character’s outfit has won both praise, drawing the attention of the actor himself, and a barrage of criticism, as soon as the fan shared a respective picture online.

Star Trek fan and historian Blair Imani has given a cosplay tribute to Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge — the character played by LeVar Burton on Star Trek: The Next Generation , but what made her different was the hijab that she covered her head with in line with her Muslim faith.

Some people didn’t like my hijab being added to a Star Fleet uniform. Luckily TRUE FANS of @StarTrek know that diversity is KEY to Roddenberry’s vision. Thank you to everyone defending me against the trolls. Lots of love 💕 pic.twitter.com/bwVgap6CfO — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) July 22, 2019

Imani shared a picture of the final result with Burton’s blind Enterprise-D engineer on Twitter, and she says it was noticed. Despite the storm of negative comments she received on the social media over the costume, which she donned at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, some appreciated the move, hailing “diversity” in the Star Fleet’s ranks.

That...doesn't make *any* sense. She's wearing an *awesome* costume. Playing Geordi as a Muslim woman is a cool choice and the resulting costume is *amazing*. — Elizabeth🥄 (@sorkabeth) July 25, 2019

There was a Klingon on the Enterprise and there can't be a Muslim in the star fleet? Those folks didn't understand nothing about the Spirit of Star Trek. — 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 (@drscavarelli) July 22, 2019

I think it looks good, and neat with the LaForge visor. You know what would be interesting, if Starfleet had formal events where people could where this on places like Earth/other planets. Not standard uniform, but a fun change for look at events. I'd dig it. #StarTrek — Jakejames Lugo (@jakejameslugo) July 22, 2019

Burton even referred to it as “the best cosplay of Geordi, EVER”. Imani shared with Today that she had also received a thumbs-up from fellow Next Generation stars Wil Wheaton and Brent Spiner, lauding her extravagant outfit.

However, many called the costume inventor out, arguing that the hijab is counter to the Star Trek canon, sparking a debate about religious agnosticism and scepticism, as well as about Starfleet dress codes.

To be honest i didn’t get the LaForge reference.

When I saw this picture I thought: “Oh is this a new character that’s coming up in the next Star Trek? That’s cool... I’m surprised engineering allowed them sleeves though...



I wonder what her name is?”



So, when do you start? — Comie (@Comieb) July 22, 2019

There was no religion in the federation, since humanity finally learned to move past it. — Street Guru (@LordStreetGuru) July 22, 2019

A few appear to have pointed to the obvious fact that Burton’s character is actually male in the film:

Only 3 people at Comic Con asked me about cosplaying as a Geordi La Forge who presents as a woman. Everyone else has been focused on the hijab.



~fascinating~ https://t.co/1So6qwMXhO — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) July 24, 2019