Register
22:46 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows an Eagle class patrol boat built during World War I. It is similar to the USS Eagle PE-56, which exploded and sank off Cape Elizabeth, Maine, on April 23, 1945, killing most of its crew in New England's worst naval disaster during World War II.

    Divers Locate US Navy Warship Sunk By German Submarine in WWII

    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy Handout
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A group of divers announced this week that the team had located the USS Eagle PE-56, a US Navy warship originally thought to have been sent to the ocean floor as a result of a boiler explosion in April 1945.

    Discovered just five miles off the coast of Maine’s Cape Elizabeth, the vessel is situated some 300 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean. Inside the doomed USS Eagle PE-56 are the remains of 49 of the ship’s 62 crew members, who died after the vessel was stuck by a torpedo from German U-boat, U-853.

    The revelation was announced by Garry Kozak, a specialist in undersea searches who has worked on numerous high-profile operations, including that of the disappearance of flight MH370

    Ryan King, a member of the technical dive team that pinpointed the ship’s location, told the New York Times that “when you see a four-inch deck gun, you know you’re not dealing with a fishing boat.”

    The diver went on to note that the torpedo that blasted the USS Eagle had torn apart the vessel’s bow and stern, but that its anti-submarine munitions were very much still intact. “You realize you are looking at a rack of 15 to 20 depth charges … it’s a sobering thought,” he added.

    The search for the USS Eagle included many experts and historians. Paul Lawton, a naval historian and lawyer from Massachusetts, was the first to take up the search for the warship after he came into contact with two local firefighters who’d mentioned that their father had died aboard the ship, the Times reported.

    The warship reportedly sunk to the bottom of the ocean within a 15-minute timeframe. Despite having a multitude of eyewitness accounts on the day of the ship’s demise, Lawton, fellow researchers and the dive team hit wall after wall in their arduous search efforts.

    “We just couldn’t believe how a ship could just disappear,” Lawton told the outlet of the team’s early efforts. Decades would ultimately go by before a review of Kozak’s sonar images by the dive team proved fruitful. Their discovery of the long lost warship was made in June 2018.

    Within the past year, the team has revisited the site about 20 times, recording underwater footage of the area, which will be aired in the fall of 2019 as part of the Smithsonian Channel’s “Hunt for Eagle 56” special.

    The Smithsonian released a statement, saying the team’s “discovery of the wreck reveals the truth and settles this historical question [regarding the cause of the vessel’s sinking.]”

    Although the ship was initially thought to have suffered a boiler explosion at the time, in 2001 the US Navy recognized that it had indeed been sunk by the U-853. 

    As for the German U-boat, it was sunk by a US Navy destroyer on May 6, 1945, after attacking a cargo ship. The submarine, which lies 130 feet below the surface, sits roughly eight miles from Block Island in waters along Rhode Island.

    Related:

    WWII Victory Without Russia Unimaginable - France's Le Pen on Nation's Absence From D-Day
    Around 3,000 People Evacuated as WWII Bomb Defused in Central Berlin - Reports
    Macron Accepts Putin's Invitation to Attend 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory in Moscow
    Unexploded WWII Bombs Lurk Under Ruins of Pompeii - Reports
    Japan FM to Summon South Korean Envoy Over WWII Forced Labour - Reports
    Tags:
    Divers, WWII, U-boat, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse