Italian Director Tinto Brass Rushed to Hospital in Rome - Reports

There are no details about the condition of the renowned 86-year-old director, who suffered a stroke back in 2010.

Famous Italian Filmmaker Giovanni "Tinto" Brass was rushed to and admitted to the Sant'Andrea hospital in Rome early on Wednesday, after suddenly fainting at his home, his wife Caterina Varzi said. The director is being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to reports, he had recently been working on a new movie.

Brass, who was an assistant and a friend of Roberto Rossellini, became known for his avant-garde and erotic films, such as Caligula (1979), Paprika (1991), All Ladies Do It (1992), The Voyeur (1994), Frivolous Lola (1998) and many others.