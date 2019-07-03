Register
01:56 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015

    Whoops! United Airlines Mistakenly Escorts Minor Onto Flight to Wrong Country

    © REUTERS / Louis Nastro/File Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A teenage boy traveling as an unaccompanied minor was placed on a flight heading to the wrong country by United Airlines staff Sunday.

    According to reports, 14-year-old Anton Berg booked a flight through the Scandinavian airline SAS to visit his grandparents in Stockholm, Sweden. The flight departed from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina and was supposed to connect to Stockholm from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

    However, according to Anton’s mother, Brenda Berg, her son was placed on the wrong flight during his transfer in New Jersey. Instead of being directed to a flight headed to Sweden, Anton was instead escorted to a flight heading off to Dusseldorf, Germany, operated by German airline Eurowings.

    According to Brenda, she was forced to register her son as an unaccompanied minor by United Airlines and pay a $150 fee for the service because the airline’s policies state that minors between the ages five and 14 must be assisted by an airline representative. A United Airlines employee told Business Insider that Anton was rushed onto the Dusseldorf flight by his escort because the flight was waiting on one more passenger who had a similar name to Anton.

    When Anton realized he had boarded the wrong plane before takeoff, he notified a flight attendant, and the plane went back to the gate. However, by the time Anton got off his wrong flight, the correct flight to Sweden had already departed.

    SAS eventually helped Anton book another flight to Stockholm through Copenhagen, Denmark.

    "This is not what we wanted — an international transfer," Berg tweeted. "I have been up all night thinking about the fact that he was one call button away from landing in Germany without being on the manifest!"

    ​Following the incident, United Airlines issued a statement to Business Inside:

    "The safety and well-being of all of our customers is our top priority, and we have been in frequent contact with the young man's family to confirm his safety and to apologize for this issue. Once Eurowings recognized that he had boarded the wrong aircraft in Newark, the plane returned to the gate — before taking off. Our staff then assisted the young customer to ensure that he boarded the correct rebooked flight later that evening. We have confirmed that this young customer safely reached his destination."

    In addition, although United Airlines told Business Insider that it refunded the registration fee, Brenda said she had not heard from the airline since Sunday night.

    "If he had been 10, this would have been so much worse," Brenda said. "There's a lot that needs to be fixed, but ultimately, if you're going to have an unaccompanied-minor program, it absolutely has to work correctly."

    United Airlines did not immediately respond to Sputnik’s request for comment.

    Related:

    United Airlines Employee Facing Criminal Charges Over Racist Tirade
    United Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway in New Jersey's Airport During Landing
    Boeing Software Update Deals With 737 MAX Safety Concerns - United Airlines VP
    ‘Fly How You Identify’: United Airlines Allows Customers to Be ‘Non-Binary’
    United Airlines Covers Seatback Cameras amid Privacy Controversy
    Tags:
    plane, minors, flight, United Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse