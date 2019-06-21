Register
23:22 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US currency

    Nothing to Give? Americans’ Charitable Donations See Slight Decline in 2018

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Individual Americans donated less to charity last year than in 2017, marking the steepest decline since 2009 following the Great Recession, a new report reveals.

    According to a report published last week by The Giving Institute, Americans’ individual giving (adjusted for inflation) decreased by 3.4% from $295 billion in 2017 to $292 billion in 2018, despite a strong economy last year. In 2018, there was a 5% increase in disposable personal income and a 5.2% rise in gross domestic product. 

    Metallica
    © Sputnik / Maya Mashatina
    'Hero of the Day': Metallica Shocks Manchester Charity, Donates £40,000 to Fight UK Rough Sleeping

    However, corporate donations increased by 2.9% last year, while foundation gifts soared by 4.7%. Overall, individuals, bequests, foundations and corporations donated an estimated $427.71 billion to US charities last year.

    “Giving by foundations represented 18% of all charitable dollars given in 2018 - an unprecedented dollar amount and an unprecedented share of total giving. The strong growth in giving by foundations and in giving by corporations helped bolster total giving overall in 2018,” Rachel Hutchisson, chair of The Giving Institute, wrote in a June 18 press release.

    “These results highlight the importance of institutions to the philanthropic landscape, and serve as a reminder that different types of approaches to philanthropy are vital for strengthening and expanding the field, especially in complex years like this one,” she added.

    According to the release, there were many factors that may have affected people’s decisions to donate last year. While personal income experienced strong growth, the stock market decline in late 2018 likely impacted giving patterns. There was also a decline in the number of individuals and households “who itemize various types of deductions on their tax returns” last year.

    “This shift came in response to the federal tax policy change that doubled the standard deduction. More than 45 million households itemized deductions in 2016. Numerous studies suggest that number may have dropped to approximately 16 to 20 million households in 2018, reducing an incentive for charitable giving,” the release explains. 

    The Critical Hour
    Epic Fail: Trump's Tax Cut Create Largest Federal Deficit in Over a Decade

    Last year, US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts went into effect for business enterprises and some individuals. The new policy slashed tax rates for companies from 35% to 21%, marking the first major federal tax overhaul in the United States since the 1980s. Although the overhaul decreased tax rates, it also prevented millions of Americans from qualifying for charitable tax deductions.

    “About half of all Americans give, and the tax policy changes may have created uncertainty for some donors, especially those who previously itemized but no longer will,” said Una Osili, PhD, associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, according to the press release. “We have strong historical data about the link between economic variables, the stock market and charitable giving, and we will be analyzing data for the next few years to better understand how broad giving patterns may have changed.”

    Related:

    Trump Says He'll Dissolve Charitable Foundation to Avoid Conflicts of Interest
    Unexpected Source of Income: Charitable Organization in Italy Funded Daesh
    More Than Half of NY Charitable Donations Go to For-Profit Telemarketers
    New York State Legislature Approves Release of Trump Tax Returns
    Mnuchin Breaks No Law By Refusing to Provide Trump’s Taxes to Congress - Justice Dept
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, tax cuts, charity, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse