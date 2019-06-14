Register
23:10 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Model and Doctor Nang Mwe San poses poolside in a photo uploaded to Facebook on January 18, 2019.

    Model Behavior? Myanmar Doctor’s License Revoked Over Racy Facebook Shots (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Facebook/Nang Mwe San
    Society
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    A doctor’s steamy snaps have landed her in hot water with the Myanmar Medical Council, but rather than allowing it to ruin her career, the young professional plans to appeal the decision leveled against her.

    Nang Mwe San, a 28-year-old medical doctor and model from Myanmar, took to Facebook Tuesday to inform her roughly 500,000 followers that the Myanmar Medical Council had suspended her medical license over photos related to her second career.

    The letter, which is dated June 3 and has received well over 18,000 reactions, 5,700 comments and 3,200 shares, said that the images posted to her Facebook public figure page were "not fit with Burmese tradition."

    The note also claimed that Mwe San, following a stern warning from the council, promised them back in January that she would stop posting provocative photos.

    Since the alleged agreement five months ago, the 28-year-old professional has indeed posted a number of images and suggestive videos to both Instagram and Facebook.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nang Mwe San (@nangmwesan) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nang Mwe San (@nangmwesan) on

    Despite the claims and suspension carried out against her, Mwe San told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that she’s not backing down from the council.

    72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film A Hidden Life in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 19, 2019
    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    Too Hot for Hanoi: Vietnamese Model Might Be Fined for Revealing Cannes Outfit (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    "Did I dress in sexy outfits when I was meeting my patients? Never," Mwe San asserted to the foundation via phone on Friday, adding that the officials censuring her have bigger fish to fry. "There are many important ethical issues in Myanmar's medical sector. I don't want them wasting time taking care of minor issues like my modelling,"

    Mwe San informed the Thomson Reuters Foundation that while she put a pause on her medical career two years ago to focus on modeling, she does not want to be denied the right to practice medicine again if she so chooses.

    Furthermore, it’s worth noting that not all the images on her Facebook page are focused on her body.

    While there was definitely an overwhelming amount of support for the multi-talented Myanmar native, some users, such as May Thet Htar, believed her license was revoked on just grounds.

    “You must choose between being a medical professional and an exhibitionist. You can’t take both because they are [contradictory] to each other. You can choose either one and it’s your right,” Thet Htar asserted under Mwe San’s post.

    Though Mwe San does plan to appeal the Myanmar Medical Council’s decision, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that she has yet to get in contact with them.

    Related:

    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Instagram Model Vandalises Statue for Fame, Gets Roasted Online Instead
    Spitting Image: Brazilian Model Gets 'Spider Web Butt Lift' To Look Like Kim K
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    Playboy Model Chased Out by Outraged Jews for Running NAKED in New York Street
    Tags:
    racy, photos, photoshoot, doctor, Myanmar, social media, Instagram, instagram, instagram, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models present creations during the Fashion East catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain June 9, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 June - 14 June
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse