Model Behavior? Myanmar Doctor’s License Revoked Over Racy Facebook Shots (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A doctor’s steamy snaps have landed her in hot water with the Myanmar Medical Council, but rather than allowing it to ruin her career, the young professional plans to appeal the decision leveled against her.

Nang Mwe San, a 28-year-old medical doctor and model from Myanmar, took to Facebook Tuesday to inform her roughly 500,000 followers that the Myanmar Medical Council had suspended her medical license over photos related to her second career.

The letter, which is dated June 3 and has received well over 18,000 reactions, 5,700 comments and 3,200 shares, said that the images posted to her Facebook public figure page were "not fit with Burmese tradition."

The note also claimed that Mwe San, following a stern warning from the council, promised them back in January that she would stop posting provocative photos.

Since the alleged agreement five months ago, the 28-year-old professional has indeed posted a number of images and suggestive videos to both Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nang Mwe San (@nangmwesan) on Jun 3, 2019 at 11:55pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nang Mwe San (@nangmwesan) on Mar 29, 2019 at 2:31am PDT

Despite the claims and suspension carried out against her, Mwe San told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that she’s not backing down from the council.

"Did I dress in sexy outfits when I was meeting my patients? Never," Mwe San asserted to the foundation via phone on Friday, adding that the officials censuring her have bigger fish to fry. "There are many important ethical issues in Myanmar's medical sector. I don't want them wasting time taking care of minor issues like my modelling,"

Mwe San informed the Thomson Reuters Foundation that while she put a pause on her medical career two years ago to focus on modeling, she does not want to be denied the right to practice medicine again if she so chooses.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that not all the images on her Facebook page are focused on her body.

While there was definitely an overwhelming amount of support for the multi-talented Myanmar native, some users, such as May Thet Htar, believed her license was revoked on just grounds.

“You must choose between being a medical professional and an exhibitionist. You can’t take both because they are [contradictory] to each other. You can choose either one and it’s your right,” Thet Htar asserted under Mwe San’s post.

Though Mwe San does plan to appeal the Myanmar Medical Council’s decision, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that she has yet to get in contact with them.