Register
16:02 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Stanley Kubrick on the set of Full Metal Jacket

    London Design Museum Retells 'Timeless' Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's Life, Works

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The exhibition takes place 20 years after Mr Kubrick's death and showcases his ground-breaking career via a collection of personal artefacts, photos and movie props, as well as explores his work as a photographer, storyteller and later, director.

    London's iconic Design Museum will be commemorating the life and work of one of the 20th century's greatest filmmakers, Stanley Kubrick, from 26 April to 15 September. 

    Marking the first time that the exhibition has been curated in the UK, the tour highlights the "obsessive genius" of Mr Kubrick, including 40 years of directing and filming his trailblazing films in London.

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    © Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    26
    Works on display include Stephen King's thriller The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Dr Strangelove and others, as well as unreleased film footage. 

    The Design Museum has meticulously curated ten of the filmmaker's renowned movies using themed rooms complete with props and background info, with attendees walking the iconic carpet from The Shining and entering the ‘one-point perspective' corridor based on Kubrick's famed camera technique.

    Visitors can also see the Centrifuge-set from 2001: A Space Odyssey, the original platoon flags and ‘Born to Kill' helmet donned by Private Joker in Full Metal Jacket. Ornate costumes from Barry Lyndon and filming materials loaned from the Stanley Kubrick Archive at London's University of the Arts Archives and Collections Centre are also on display. 

    Kubrick's illustrious career is shared with important works from designers Saul Bass, Hardy Amies, Ken Adam, and Milena Canonero, as well as art and photography from Allen Jones, Diane Arbus and others.

    READ MORE: Hollywood Horror: True Story Behind Tarantino Movie as it Premieres in Cannes

    Emblazoned throughout the gallery are some of Kubrick's most famous quotes, in addition to placards featuring commentary from legends in the film industry on his unique mastery of his trade, which aim to tell Kubrick's story just as Kubrick himself did for his audiences.

    Who Was Stanley Kubrick?

    Stanley Kubrick was born in Manhattan, NYC on 26 July 1928 and was an avid photographer, working for Look magazine prior to starting his career as a filmmaker. 

    Whilst Mr Kubrick avoided school and had poor attendance records, he had an above-average IQ and played drums as well as chess in high school. Kubrick also aspired to become a baseball star and writer, and would often visit the Museum of Modern Art in New York in his free time. Later on, he applied for university but all of his applications were rejected, leading Mr Kubrick to focus on filmmaking in the 1950s.

    Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson
    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
    Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson

    His break into cinematography begin with the movie Fear and Desire, where he took several roles in the filmmaking process, including editing and directing. Kubrick would later release ten films such as Dr. Strangelove, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Spartacus, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, Eyes Wide Shut, Lolita (based on Russian author Vladimir Nabokov) and others, spanning his career from 1957 to 1999.

    READ MORE: Landmark Joint UK-Russia Exhibit to Show Royals, Crimean War at Queen's Gallery

    Kubrick would later move to England in the 1960s to immerse himself in his films, taking up residence at Childwickbury Manor in Hertfordshire, UK. He would live there until his death just before releasing his final movie, Eyes Wide Shut, on 7 March 1999, with the film leading to widespread acclaim.

    Reflections on Mr. Kubrick Life and Works

    Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg said that "nobody could craft a movie better than Stanley Kubrick," and that Mr Kubrick was "an inspiration to us all".

    "Stanley was a chameleon with the astonishing ability to reinvent himself with each new story he told," Mr Spielberg said. "I defy anyone who just happens upon a Kubrick film while channel surging to try with all your might to change the station — I have found this to be impossible."

    If film lovers and filmmakers wanted to "understand and experience how Stanley Kubrick created these unforgettable worlds," he urged them to attend the "wonderful exhibition" at London's Design Museum.  

    Special advisor to the Design Museum, Alan Yentob, urged attendees to visit the exhibition if they wanted to "step inside the mind of one of the greatest film directors of all time," to visit the gallery.  

    "Stanley Kubrick's imagination was boundless and his mastery of every aspect of filmmaking will be on display" at the "Festival of Stanley," Mr Yentob said. 

    Background on Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition 

    The Design Museum worked in partnership with the Deutsches Filmmuseum, who developed the exhibition and thanks The Reuben Foundation for funding the event, in addition to the exhibition partner TASCHEN. Other partners include the British Film Institute (BFI), the official programme partner for the exhibition, who also made Kubrick Now: A programme of events at the Design Museum, as well as BFI Southbank in London.

    The exhibition is a development of the Deutsches Filmmuseum's hugely successful exploration. The Design Museum is grateful for the support of Principal Funder, the Reuben Foundation and exhibition partner, TASCHEN. The Design Museum has worked with the BFI to develop Kubrick Now: A programme of events at the Design Museum* and BFI Southbank. The BFI are official programme partner for Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition.

    For more information and tickets, kindly contact or visit The Design Museum

    Related:

    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shows Biggest Global Opening in Film History – Reports
    BAFTA 2019 Film Awards Highlights
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Tags:
    museum, exhibition, Deutsches Filmmuseum, TASCHEN, London Design Museum, British Film Institute (BFI), Jack Nicholson, Stanley Kubrick, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse