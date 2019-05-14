Register
15:22 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case

    Hollywood Horror: True Story Behind Tarantino Movie as it Premieres in Cannes

    © AP Photo / File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 04

    In August 1969 Sharon Tate, the heavily pregnant actress wife of Polish film director Roman Polanski, was stabbed to death along with some friends at her home at 10050 Cielo Drive, just outside Los Angeles. The killers were followers of cult leader Charles Manson.

    The 72nd Cannes Film Festival is set to open Tuesday, 14 May, with the premiere of Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die and later in the week the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

    But the most eagerly awaited offering in Cannes will be the debut of Quentin Tarantino's ninth movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

    The film stars Leonardo di Caprio as a fictional Hollywood actor in the 1960s, Rick Dalton, and Brad Pitt plays his stunt double Cliff Booth.

    Leonardo di Caprio (left) stars in Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    © AFP 2019 /
    Leonardo di Caprio (left) stars in Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    The plot involves the real life murder of actress Sharon Tate —played by Margot Robbie — by members of the so-called Manson Family.

    ​Dalton's character is said to be based on actor Burt Reynolds, who lived next door to Sharon Tate, and the film also featured the final appearance of actor Luke Perry, who died of a massive stroke in March.

    It is Tarantino's ninth film — after Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, Inglourious Bastards, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight — but it is the first to be based on a real life story.

    ​So who was Sharon Tate and why has her murder resonated for decades in Hollywood?

    Tate was a beautiful, blonde 26-year-old starlet who had made her name in the 1967 film Valley of the Dolls.

    She married film director Roman Polanski, who had directed his breakthrough hit Rosemary's Baby in 1968, and was pregnant with his child in the summer of 1969.

    On the night of 8 August 1969 several followers of Charles Manson — a bizarre cult leader whose credo was a mixture of white supremacy and hippy philosophies — decided for head for 10050 Cielo Drive.

    ​They were actually oblivious to who lived there but knew the house had belonged to Terry Melcher, a music promoter and the son of actress Doris Day.

    Melcher had auditioned Manson, an aspiring musician, but eventually decided against offering him a recording contract.

    Manson nursed a grudge against Melcher and in August 1969 one of his followers, Tex Watson, told groupies Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Linda Kasabian he had been told to "go to that house where Melchere used to live…and totally destroy everyone in it, as gruesome as you can."

    ​Polanski was working on a film project in Europe and was due to return to California a week later, before Tate gave birth to their first child later.

    Tate had just finished filming what would be her last film — The 13 Chairs, a comedy which she starred in alongside Orson Welles — for which she had been made the handsome figure of US$150,000.

    ​Tate was kept company at the rented house in Cielo Drive by Polanski's friend Wojciech Frykowski and his girlfriend, coffee heiress Abigail Folger.

    Just after midnight Watson and the other killers arrived at 10050 Cielo Drive and immediately shot dead Steven Parent, an 18-year-old who had been visiting the estate's caretaker.

    Watson then shot dead Frykowski, Folger and hairdresser Jay Sebring, Tate's close friend, who was also visiting.

    Tate was the last to die. She begged for the life of her unborn child but Atkins reportedly told her she did not care about the baby and told her she was going to die.

    ​Tate was stabbed to death and Atkins used her blood to write the word PIG on the front door before the gang drove off.

    The following night Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Kasabian were involved in the murder of an innocent couple, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

    Atkins died in prison in 2009, aged 61, while Krenwinkel, 71, is eligible for her next parole hearing in 2022.

    Watson was sentenced to death in 1971 but it was commuted to life in prison after a California Supreme Court ruling.

    Watson, now 73, has had 17 requests for parole turned down.

    ​Kasabian became the key prosecution witness during the Manson Family trial and was released in 1971. She lived quietly in New Hampshire but her surname was in the inspiration for a successful British rock band, Kasabian.

    Charles Manson died in prison in November 2017.

    Polanski fled the US in 1978 after being convicted of statutory rape of a juvenile. He has lived in Europe ever since and remarried, in 1989, to French actress Emmanuelle Seigner. 

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of 19 films which have been entered for the coveted Palme d'Or and this year's jury will be chaired by Mexican-born director Alejandro Inarritu, who made The Revenant, also starring di Caprio.

    Related:

    Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Confronts Burglars Breaking Into His House
    Cut It: Weinstein Wanted Tarantino to Turn Lord of the Rings Into One 2h Movie
    Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Expelled From Academy of Motion Pictures
    Timed Out: Swiss Prosecutors Drop Roman Polanski Investigation on a Technicality
    Tags:
    cult, murder, film, Cannes Film Festival, Roman Polanski, Charles Manson, Quentin Tarantino, Los Angeles, United States, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse