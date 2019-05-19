Register
19 May 2019
    In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, Indian Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan

    Sikhs Seek Apology from Gucci for Offending Their Sacred Symbol

    © AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary
    Society
    The turban was previously sold online by the US company Nordstrom for a price of $790, until the retailer moved to pull it from shelves, while apologising to Sikhs.

    As US luxury department store chain Nordstrom has ended up apologising to the Sikh community for selling a turban the latter deemed offensive, a representative of a Sikh civil rights group stated that they're now wait for Gucci, the headwear’s designer, to follow that example.

    "We feel that companies are commodifying and capitalising on something that is dear and sacred to people around the world," Simran Jeet Singh, a senior fellow with the New York-based Sikh Coalition, said, pointing out that the turban carries a deep religious significance for people who profess the Sikh faith.

    Floyd Mayweather
    © Photo: floydmayweather/instagram
    Floyd Mayweather Wears Head-to-Toe Gucci as Brand Gets Mired in Racism Scandal
    "And there is tension over the fact that the very article of our faith has been the focus of so much hate and violence and bullying," he added.

    The turban in question was, until recently, sold by Nordstrom for $790, advertised as the "Indy Full Turban" and described as "a gorgeously crafted turban is ready to turn heads while keeping you in comfort as well as trademark style".

    The headwear first attracted public attention last winter, when it was presented at a fashion show by a white model.

    By 18 May, Gucci hadn’t responded to criticism regarding their creation, according to AP.

    News of this development left a number of social media users less than thrilled about this Gucci headwear.

    ​Some, however, apparently did not share their indignation.

    ​And a number of people seemed to focus their attention on Gucci products in general and their pricing.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
