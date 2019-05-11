Picture Perfect Pooch: Photogenic K9 Flashes Grin in School Yearbook (PHOTO)

One of these staff members is not like the others!

Picture day is an occasion notoriously loathed by students of all ages across the US, but one good boy's grin in an Arkansas high school yearbook is enough to make anyone crack a smile and show their canines!

Bryant High School students flipping through their 2019 yearbook were greeted by the unexpected, but familiar mug of K-9 School Resource Officer Mya Tarvin, a Belgian Malinois who has spent this past year patrolling the school.

The four-legged officer, with the corners of her mouth curled up and tongue out, gained even more exposure after her close-up was featured on the Bryant Police Department Facebook page on Thursday.

"So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride…..Hornet Pride!!!" reads the social media post.

After searching for a dog with an appropriate "demeanor," Bryant PD decided to hire Mya by purchasing her from Blue Streak K9, an area dog trainer and pet boarding service, according to Arkansas Online in August 2018.

"While we always hope students will make wise choices, we know this isn't always the case. Mya's addition to the school-resource-officer team will help deter drugs on campus." Bryant School District Superintendent Karen Walters, an early proponent of the K-9's employment, told the outlet.

While Mya can alert her partner of any potential narcotics on school grounds, it is worth noting attacking and biting were intentionally not part of her training.

"My son wanted to show me his ‘favorite staff member' when he brought his yearbook home!! I think this is great!!" one parent said in a Facebook comment amongst other netizens praising the hard-working pooch for a great first year on the job.