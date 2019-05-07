Over the Top: WATCH Russian Cheerleaders' SHOCKING Striptease Routine

Some spectators and netizens, who had watched the show, were really upset about the dance routine, stressing that children had been present in the stands with their parents and that it was at the very least inappropriate. Blogs that shared the footage also noted it was more like a striptease rather than a pregame dance routine.
"I think the fathers are coming to the next game alone", one YouTube user joked.
"The fathers of these girls must be very proud of their scientific achievements and success in life by study and hard honest work", another said sarcastically.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Уважаемые болельщики! Завтра, 29 апреля, в преддверии начала ключевого матча финальной серии плей-офф Суперлиги-1 между "Спартаком" и "Самарой" со своими грациозным и изысканным хореографическим номером выступит танцевальная группа @royalschool_of_dance_chocolate Royal school of dance «Chocolate», под руководством Камелии Королевской. Занимайте свои места на трибунах "Nova Arena" за 15 минут до начала встречи, чтобы не пропустить зажигательный танец обворажительных красавиц. #бкспартак
"Is it possible to say the dance was elegant and fancy [like in the description]? Didn't it matter that the children were there? It's terrible!" another user commented.
