Over the Top: WATCH Russian Cheerleaders' SHOCKING Striptease Routine

Numerous fans were shocked by the pregame show before the Russian Basketball Super League match between Spartak St. Petersburg and Samara on Sunday, when the cheerleaders performed a really spicy dance before tip off.

Some spectators and netizens, who had watched the show, were really upset about the dance routine, stressing that children had been present in the stands with their parents and that it was at the very least inappropriate. Blogs that shared the footage also noted it was more like a striptease rather than a pregame dance routine.

"I think the fathers are coming to the next game alone", one YouTube user joked.

"The fathers of these girls must be very proud of their scientific achievements and success in life by study and hard honest work", another said sarcastically.

"Is it possible to say the dance was elegant and fancy [like in the description]? Didn't it matter that the children were there? It's terrible!" another user commented.