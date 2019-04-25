Register
    Woman appears upset while in bed with man

    Partners With Separate Bedrooms Experience Improved Sex Lives – Study

    Pixabay/CC0
    Society
    His and hers bedrooms may be the key to less stress, more sex and a better quality of sleep for couples, according to a UK study.

    They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and a new nationwide sleep study suggests there may be even more bedroom and relationship benefits for partners who give each other space.

    Research conducted by Bensons for Beds found that 34 percent of British couples who elected to sleep in separate rooms experienced both and improved quality of sex and more frequent encounters in general. Furthermore, of those enjoying the sexual benefits, 38 percent claimed having their own personal sleep spaces naturally improved their relationship overall.

    Before you run out to purchase a mattress, it's worth noting that 51 percent of those who choose sleep alone first began their endeavor in response to one commonality: a snoring partner. 

    Sleep
    CC0 / Pixabay
    An Extra 30 Minutes of Sleep Leads to Better Grades, Attendance in Students

    With a reported 74 percent of Brits claiming to have a snoring partner and 45 percent of those admitting to being regularly woken up by their loved one's improper airflow, sharing a bed can have serious sleep consequences.

    "Sleep contributes to so many things in life. We recently found that Brits only get an average of five hours and 48 minutes' sleep daily, so it's no surprise that couples want to focus on their sleep routines to improve their relationships and day to day lives," Bensons for Beds' Head of Marketing Helen Nunn said regarding the study's findings.

    On the flip side, 36 percent of respondents claimed their partner's presence in the same bed was necessary and would be missed. Additionally, 35 percent believe separate bedrooms would have a negative effect on their overall relationship. 

    The IKEA Kåma Sutra
    © YouTube / Ikea USA
    'Doggy Style' & 'Wide Open': IKEA Promises 'Ultimate Bedroom Satisfaction' With Own Kama Sutra Book

    The research comes amid the UK's "National Stop Snoring Week," which, in tandem with the British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association, is an annual campaign that aims to spread awareness of testing and treatment for those who snore.

    However, for those who have exhausted all their options and are sick of rolling a snoring partner on their side throughout the night, exploring the idea of separate bedrooms may be a necessary culture shift. 

