Nicole Kidman Reveals How She Gets 'Teased' for Going to Church

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine, famous Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman offered an insight into the spiritual life and habits of her family, and described how others react to it.
As Kidman explained, she, her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters "go to church as a family", and a lot of her friends tease her for it.
"That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact", Kidman said.
"For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing’", she added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)