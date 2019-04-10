Register
21:21 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Maria Khoreva of the Mariinsky Ballet performs Le Corsaire in Washington, DC, April 9, 2019.

    Mariinsky Ballet Brings 'Le Corsaire' Back to Washington

    © Natasha Razina
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia’s celebrated Mariinsky Ballet has returned to the US capital for the 17th tour with the captivating ballet Le Corsaire, more than a decade after the theater last performed this masterpiece in the city.

    The performance, shown at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, was received extraordinary warmly on the opening night on Tuesday with a long standing ovation.

    The program of Mariinsky's annual tour in Washington, which will run through Sunday, includes seven performances of the ballet in total.

    In this Thursday, May 5, 2016 photo provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, the renowned conductor Valery Gergiev, right, leads a performance by the Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra from St. Petersburg, during the concert at the UNESCO world heritage site of Palmyra, the central city of Homs, Syria
    © AP Photo / Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
    Russian Mariinsky Orchestra Led by Gergiev to Hold 1st Concert in Saudi Arabia
    Choreographed by Pyotr Gusev after Marius Petipa, the ballet tells the story of a pirate, or corsair, who falls in love with a beautiful Greek girl that he will have to rescue from ill-fated captivity in the Turkish harem.

    Russian ballet dancers noted a special connection with the American audience, which seems to understand very keenly different nuances of the performance, and especially the humor.

    "The American audience is very light-hearted and supportive, they are happy to applaud, to cheer, somebody was even screaming in the end today!" Timur Askerov, a lead dancer, told Sputnik after the premiere.

    Alexei Timofeyev, who also performed on Tuesday, continued, "Today’s premiere was received exceptionally well, we were very pleased."

    The Mariinsky Ballet tours in Washington, DC, April 9, 2019.
    © Picasa
    The Mariinsky Ballet tours in Washington, DC, April 9, 2019.

    "We really feel that the audience loves us here!" dancer Kimin Kim added.

    READ MORE: Russia's Mariinsky Ballet to Give Performances of La Bayadere in Washington

    The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, was also present at the premiere. He underlined that US-Russian cultural ties remain strong and develop regardless of the political situation.

    "They help preserve friendly relations between our nations even in the most difficult times. The beauty of art makes us better and from generation to generation serves as a pillar of progress for our civilization," Antonov said at a reception dedicated to the premiere.

    The Nutcracker
    © Sputnik / Aleksander Kryazhev
    Falling For Tchaikovsky: Hilarious Mishaps During Christmas' Most Beloved Ballet
    The St. Petersburg ballet company’s deputy director Yuri Fateev said that the very rich and deep Russian culture serves as a sort of messenger of the country into the rest of the word, the one that does not need a language.

    "We plan to continue working with the Kennedy Center for a very long time and present the Russian culture and the Russian art here in the United States," Fateev added.

    The Mariinsky Ballet will come back to the Kennedy Center in October with its US premiere of a new production of Paquita, a story of a Spanish young woman stolen as a child by gypsies.

    Related:

    Dancin' in the Streets: Artists Perform Ballet Routines on Mexico City's Roads
    Ballet Shows and Music Fests: Rostov-on-Don is Fully Prepared for World Cup
    Russian Ballet Dancers Denied US Visa Ahead of Concert
    Tags:
    ballet, Mariinsky Ballet, Mariinsky Theater, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse