WATCH Putin Enter Mercedes Workshop in Kortezh Limo

The Kortezh series of cars (also known under the future commercial brand "Aurus") were specifically designed for transporting the Russian president. They replaced foreign-made limos that had long been used by the Russian president and were first presented during Vladimir Putin's inauguration in May 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the newly built Mercedes-Benz factory in the Moscow region, driving into the plant in the presidential Kortezh limo. The moment when the luxurious presidential armoured car rolled in was caught on camera.

Путин на своём Aurus заехал на новый завод Mercedes pic.twitter.com/mYjtKgLTrf — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) April 3, 2019

READ MORE: WATCH Putin Take Egyptian President for Ride in Kortezh Sedan on Sochi Track

The president visited the assembly lines in the plant, which are currently set to produce Class E sedans, but in the future will be fitted to assemble Mercedes offroaders. Putin promised that the company would not be disappointed by its operations in Russia and left his autograph on the hood of one of the sedans.

Теперь этот мерседес может по праву считаться номером один. Путин оставил свой автограф на собранной в России машине pic.twitter.com/8vMoLoHg8r — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) April 3, 2019

READ MORE: WATCH Russia's Aurus-Brand Luxury Cars Steal the Show at Geneva Motor Expo

The Kortezh series of cars was first presented to the public during Vladimir Putin's inauguration in May 2018. Apart from the presidential limo, the series includes the armoured "Senate" sedan and the "Arsenal" minivan. Civilian versions of the vehicle are also planned to be presented to the luxury car market under the brand name Aurus.