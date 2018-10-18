WATCH Putin Take Egyptian President for Ride in Kortezh Sedan on Sochi Track

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, met on October 17 in Sochi to discuss bilateral cooperation between Russia and Egypt, as well as a variety of regional issues.

During his visit to Russia, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi got a chance to see the newest presidential Kortezh sedan in action. Along with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who was behind the wheel, the two presidents tested out the car at a Sochi Autodrom track, designed to host Formula 1 races.

READ MORE: Kortezh Co-Developer Says Foreign Gov'ts Interested in Russian Presidential Car

The Kortezh series of vehicles were specifically designed for transporting the Russian president. They replaced the foreign-made limos, which had long been used by the Russian president and were first presented during Vladimir Putin's inauguration in May 2018. Apart from the limo there are the "Senate" sedan and the "Arsenal" minivan versions. All Kortezh vehicles are planned to be adapted for the general public and sold under a new luxury brand, Aurus, starting in 2019.