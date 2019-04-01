61-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to her Own Granddaughter

Spouses Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty of Omaha, Nebraska, needed a surrogate mother to have a baby. They did not expect Cecile, Matthew's mother, to volunteer.

When Matthew Eledge and his husband told his mother that they were planning to create their own family, Cecile accepted the news with great joy, and started to dream of of having the chance to babysit again. The woman, who has three adult children, volunteered to deliver the child. As Cecile confessed, she liked to be pregnant and she missed the feeling, BuzzFeed News reported.

"There was no moment of hesitation. It was natural instinct," Cecile Eledge told KETV-News.

Carrying one's own biological grandson may seem like science fiction, but Cecile is not the first or even the most mature woman to do it. Nevertheless, the doctor said that "it is important for people to understand that not every 60-year-old is healthy enough to be a surrogate parent. There are probably only a handful of people across the country who are capable of that."

On 25 March, she gave birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Doherty-Eledge. The girl is reportedly in perfect health.

As A Gift To Her Son And His Husband, 61-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Her Own Grandchild!! This is the true definition of what unconditional love is!!! ❤️❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/UbIiwltift — Brett Simpson (@BrettJSimpson) March 30, 2019

Many social media users expressed their admiration to Cecile.

This family MADE IT HAPPEN! Grandmother gives birth to her granddaughter at age 61. Remarkable pictures show a Nebraska woman cradling her son and his husband's newborn baby girl after she… https://t.co/iZBxQUQHgp — HONEY GERMAN (@HoneyGerman) March 30, 2019

However, not everyone was happy about the news.