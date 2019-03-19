Register
18:53 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Singapore

    Top Ten Most Expensive & Cheapest Cities in the World - Report

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    For the first time three cities, European and Asian, were named the most pricey for residents, while the Venezuelan capital was left at the bottom of the ranking, branded the cheapest city to live.

    The cost of living, increased by growing prices for utilities and transport, in Singapore, Hong Kong and Paris was reported to be the highest in the world, according to a new survey.

    Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

    The full list of the priciest places in the world was completed by the following cities, some sharing a ranking:

    1. Singapore

    1. Paris

    1. Hong Kong

    4.  Zurich

    5. Geneva

    5. Osaka

    7. Seoul

    7. Copenhagen

    7. New York

    10. Tel Aviv

    10. Los Angeles

    The cost of utilities and domestic help is what made the US cities an expensive place to live, while Swiss entries — Zurich and Geneva — were reported to have the highest cost of household, personal care, recreation and entertainment expenses.

    On the other side of the spectrum, Caracas topped the list of the cheapest locations in the world, following political unrest in the country.

    People walking along an avenue after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 7, 2019. A power outage left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet in a country where power failures have become increasingly common
    © AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo
    People walking along an avenue after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 7, 2019. A power outage left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet in a country where power failures have become increasingly common

    Prices have also dropped in Turkey's Istanbul, due in part to the decrease in value of Turkish lira.

    View of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey. (File)
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    View of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey. (File)

    Central Asia capitals of Tashkent and Almaty followed Damascus in the list of the cheapest locations in the world.

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Here is the list of top ten inexpensive metropoleis, according to researchers:

    1. Caracas

    2. Damascus

    3. Tashkent

    4. Almaty

    5. Bangalore

    6. Karachi

    6. Lagos

    8. Buenos Aires

    8. Chennai

    10. New Delhi

    "We note converging costs in traditionally more expensive cities like Paris, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva, Copenhagen and Hong Kong. It is a testament to globalization and the similarity of tastes and shopping patterns," says Roxana Slavcheva, editor of the survey.    

    Related:

    What Foreigners Need to Know to Survive in Caracas
    Sri Lanka, Belarus…Top 10 Countries to Visit in 2019 Named by Lonely Planet
    Tags:
    survey, cost of living, Hong Kong, Paris, Singapore, Caracas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse