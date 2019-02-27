Register
23:29 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US woman launches an expletive-laced verbal attack against a Kroger shopper in Houston, Texas.

    WATCH: US Woman Tells Shopper to ‘Get the F**k Back to Your Country'

    © Screenshot/Fatima Loughlin-Saleh
    Society
    Get short URL
    221

    Mai Mohamed was minding her own business over the weekend when a woman exiting a Kroger grocery store in Houston, Texas, suddenly decided to treat her to an expletive-filled rant.

    The incident reportedly unfolded on Sunday when an unidentified woman began to stare Mohamed down in the Kroger's parking lot while making remarks that she looked "ugly." Fatima Loughlin-Saleh, Mohamed's friend, who shared the footage on Facebook, recently told Yahoo Lifestyle that her friend was wearing a "very Westernized outfit" with a hijab at the time.

    With the woman's remarks growing increasingly offensive, Mohamed eventually walked back to her car to get her phone. She began recording the series of events after the woman had already started unleashing insults.

    "F**k you, b***h. F**k you," the woman yells out in addition to giving Mohamed the one-finger salute. "Get the f**k back to your country, b***h. Get the f**k back to your country, b***h."

    "Ugly b***h… get back to your country," she added.

    BBC cameraman attack at a Trump rally in El Paso, Texas
    © Screenshot/Eleanor Montague
    BBC Cameraman ‘Violently' Attacked During Trump Rally in Texas (VIDEO)

    Mohamed responded to the verbal attack by telling the woman to "shut up" and that she was going to share the footage on social media, which prompted another outburst. Mohamed was born in Egypt, but migrated to the Houston area in 2017.

    "Piece of s**t, look at her," the woman tells a Kroger employee who comes onto the scene. "This lowlife needs to go back to her f**king country."

    With the woman having walked away from the scene, Mohamed discusses the encounter with the employee, who responds by informing her that she needs to turn her phone off and that she "can't use that on the web." He later walks away, leaving Mohamed talking to herself.

    Mohamed told the Houston Chronicle on Monday that she ended up returning to Kroger to speak with a manager about the possibility of filing a complaint over the altercation.

    "I felt hate when she looked at me," she said of the verbal attack. "I don't know why."

    At Cooper Field, Fort Hood, Texas, the U.S. Army 1ST Cavalry Division Headquarters, a retirement ceremony is held for GEN
    © Photo : U.S. Army PHOTO by John Byerly, CIV
    Troops at Texas Base Fed Up Sharing Moldy Homes With Snakes, Cockroaches - Report

    Sparkle Anderson, a spokesperson for Kroger, told the Chronicle that the company is unaware of what exactly caused the incident, and that the employee seen in the recording, who turned out to be a store manager, was trying to resolve the dispute.

    It's unclear if the company is planning to speak with the employee to investigate the matter further. Sputnik has reached out to Kroger for further detail, but the chain has not responded.

    For the time being, Loughlin-Saleh told Indy100 that Mohamed has no intention "to go shopping alone [in the] near future." She added that Mohamed "was surprised to be a victim of bullying" and that the store manager appeared to be "more concerned with his coffee than helping Mai."

    Mohamed is currently working with Arsalan Safiullah, a civil rights attorney with the Houston office for the Council of American-Islamic Relations, on exploring her legal options. A formal complaint has not yet been filed. "Right now, we're just trying to look at all the facts," Safiullah told the New York Post.

    Related:

    US Patrol Discovers Tunnel Near Mexico Border in Texas' Hidalgo - Reports
    Border Patrol Agents’ Wives Invite Pelosi to Texas to ‘Show Her Around’
    Texas Attorney General Reveals 95,000 Non-Citizens on State’s Voting Lists
    US Teacher in Daesh Ranks Sees no Difference Between Executions in Syria, Texas
    Watch Your Step: Den of Snakes Found Under Building in Texas
    Tags:
    verbal attack, Kroger, Mai Mohamed, Houston, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse