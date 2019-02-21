Jussie Smollett Officially Suspected of Faking Chicago Police Report

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has been "officially classified" as a suspect in a criminal investigation for allegedly filing a false police report, Chicago Police Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said in a Wednesday tweet.

"Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury," the tweet states.

​Earlier Wednesday, Smollett's attorneys also met with Cook County prosecutors, Chicago Police spokesperson Tom Ahern confirmed. However, it is unknown whether Smollett attended the meeting as well.

The case of the US actor's alleged assault has taken an unexpected turn after reports surfaced that the actor may have orchestrated the attack himself

According to Smollett, who stars as Jamal Lyon on Fox Broadcasting Company's "Empire," two perpetrators, who were wearing ski masks, yelled, "Aren't you that f****t 'Empire' n*****?" before attacking him, Sputnik previously reported.

They also yelled, "This is MAGA country," before walking away from the scene of the crime. MAGA is shorthand for US President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

However, on Saturday, multiple law enforcement officials familiar with the case told CNN that they believe Smollett paid two brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo (who were extras on the set of "Empire") to stage the assault.

According to the brothers, who were arrested and questioned by the Chicago Police Department last week, Smollett decided to stage the attack because he was upset that a threatening letter he had previously received did not generate enough attention, a Chicago Police Department official told ABC News Monday.

Also earlier Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television released a statement stating that Smollett "continues to be a consummate professional on set" and that his character isn't being written off the show, after reports surfaced this week that he might be fired from the series.