Register
21:34 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest

    Prague Hosts Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Exhibition

    © Sputnik / Ignasio Kolo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    PRAGUE, Rossiya Segodnya Press Office. Prague is the latest European stop of the touring exhibition of the winners of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. The road show began in Moscow in early November.

    The Russian Center of Science and Culture in Prague (6 Prague, 16 Na Zatorce) will host the exhibition of about 30 photos from Russia, Spain, Iraq, Iran, South Africa, Italy, Belarus and Turkey, among others, until February 28. The exhibition is open on weekdays during the center’s working hours; admission is free.

    An exhibition by the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Buenos Aires
    © Sputnik / Ignacio Colo
    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens Exhibition in Buenos Aires
    The exhibition offers a bright kaleidoscope of topics and images — from Sergei Gapon's "Cranberry Heart" (Belarus) to the woven patterns of the Ural Mari people in the work of Fedor Telkov (Russia); from the snow-white folk outfits of Nenets nomads by Israel's Oded Wagenstein to the black-and-white series on Ligurian football fans, "Ultras", by Italian photographer Andrea Alai.

    The exhibition in Prague also features the Grand Prix winning series "How I Fell Ill" by Russian photographer Alyona Kochetkova, which documents her dramatic fight against cancer.

    Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Oksana Oleinik, curator of the photo contest and head of visual projects at Rossiya Segodnya, said: "We are happy that the touring exhibition of the Stenin contest winners included Prague in 2019, a city known for its unique artistic atmosphere and cultural traditions.

    READ MORE: Jury Announced for 2019 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest

    For us this is a wonderful opportunity to show the Prague public the work of the world's best young photo journalists, and inform local photographers about the contest, the main goal of which is to support their professional growth. The website stenincontest.com will receive photos until February 28, 2019. We will be happy to see young Czech photo journalists among its participants and wish them success!"

    "This exhibition features works by the winners of an international photo contest that is becoming increasingly popular. To create these images, the photographers traveled far and wide to witness political and sports events or natural disasters and social upheavals, sometimes risking their lives in the process. Thanks to the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, the public can learn about the courage and professionalism of those who make photojournalism their mission," Andrei Konchakov, Acting Head of the Representative Office of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) and Acting Director of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Prague, said.

    A preview of the exhibition took place in the UN Headquarters in New York on November 2, 2018, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. It was attended by UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Allison Smale and Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya. Photos of the 2018 contest winners have already been shown in Moscow, Cape Town, Shanghai, Weihai, Beirut, Brussels, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv.

    About the contest:

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

    Photographic exhibition of MIA Rossiya Segodnya news agency photo correspondent Andrei Stenin killed in Ukraine on professional duty.
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Rossiya Segodnya Opens Submission for Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    In 2019 the general media partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru and the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel. The international information partners of the contest include Sputnik International Information Agency and Radio, Askanews Information Agency, Independent Media Holding, Notimex News Agency, ANA News Agency, RT channel and website, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), China Daily website, PNA news agency, AlYoum AlSabee newspaper and website, The Paper website, and Al Mayadeen media network. The industry partners supporting the contest are the Russian Photo and Photo-study.ru websites, School of Visual Arts, Academy of Photography, the YOung JOurnalists information portal, the Contrastes magazine, the Fotoargenta magazine, the All About Photo website, and PhotON festival as an international partner.

    Related:

    Stenin Award-Winning Photos Exhibition Opens in Cape Town for 3d Time
    2018 Andrei Stenin Contest Awards Grand Prix to Alyona Kochetkova From Kaluga
    Stenin Contest Winner Speaks About Challenges Facing Photojournalists
    Tags:
    exhibition, Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, Andrei Stenin, Czech Republic, Prague
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse