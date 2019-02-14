Prague Hosts Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Exhibition

PRAGUE, Rossiya Segodnya Press Office. Prague is the latest European stop of the touring exhibition of the winners of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. The road show began in Moscow in early November.

The Russian Center of Science and Culture in Prague (6 Prague, 16 Na Zatorce) will host the exhibition of about 30 photos from Russia, Spain, Iraq, Iran, South Africa, Italy, Belarus and Turkey, among others, until February 28. The exhibition is open on weekdays during the center’s working hours; admission is free.

The exhibition offers a bright kaleidoscope of topics and images — from Sergei Gapon's "Cranberry Heart" (Belarus) to the woven patterns of the Ural Mari people in the work of Fedor Telkov (Russia); from the snow-white folk outfits of Nenets nomads by Israel's Oded Wagenstein to the black-and-white series on Ligurian football fans, "Ultras", by Italian photographer Andrea Alai.

The exhibition in Prague also features the Grand Prix winning series "How I Fell Ill" by Russian photographer Alyona Kochetkova, which documents her dramatic fight against cancer.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Oksana Oleinik, curator of the photo contest and head of visual projects at Rossiya Segodnya, said: "We are happy that the touring exhibition of the Stenin contest winners included Prague in 2019, a city known for its unique artistic atmosphere and cultural traditions.

For us this is a wonderful opportunity to show the Prague public the work of the world's best young photo journalists, and inform local photographers about the contest, the main goal of which is to support their professional growth. The website stenincontest.com will receive photos until February 28, 2019. We will be happy to see young Czech photo journalists among its participants and wish them success!"

"This exhibition features works by the winners of an international photo contest that is becoming increasingly popular. To create these images, the photographers traveled far and wide to witness political and sports events or natural disasters and social upheavals, sometimes risking their lives in the process. Thanks to the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, the public can learn about the courage and professionalism of those who make photojournalism their mission," Andrei Konchakov, Acting Head of the Representative Office of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) and Acting Director of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Prague, said.

A preview of the exhibition took place in the UN Headquarters in New York on November 2, 2018, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. It was attended by UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Allison Smale and Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya. Photos of the 2018 contest winners have already been shown in Moscow, Cape Town, Shanghai, Weihai, Beirut, Brussels, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv.

About the contest:

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

