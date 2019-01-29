Jury Announced for 2019 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest

MOSCOW (Rossiya Segodnya Press Service) - The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has announced the members of its international jury for 2019. They include leading photographers and editors of major world publications, as well as photo and news agencies.

The following experts will judge competing works this year: James Hill, a British photographer with The New York Times, the second-largest newspaper in the US by circulation; Peter Bitzer, head of the laif photo agency, a leader of the German media market in travel and press photography; Alice Gabriner, international photo editor at Time magazine, one of the most popular weekly magazines in the US; Cho Bo Hee, deputy head of the newsdesk at the Yonhap News Agency, the leading news agency in South Korea; Colombian-American photographer Juan Arredondo, known for his photo series from Southern and Central America devoted to human rights; Sergei Ilnitsky, a Russian photographer who has worked for epa (European Pressphoto Agency) for over 15 years; Alberto Prina, founder and coordinator of the annual Festival della Fotografia Etica in Lodi, Italy.

James Hill, The New Yort Times photographer: "It's important to remember those photographers who have died in conflict zones and, for me, this contest is a fitting testimony to Andrei Stenin."

Peter Bitzer, Managing director at laif: "It is the strong aim of the Stenin Contest to support young photojournalists on their way to do their very important job. It's a great honour and privilege to be part in doing that as a member of the Jury 2019. The world needs strong Photojournalism today!"

Alice Gabriner, Head of photography and international photo editor at TIME: "We live in an era where billions of pictures are taken and shared everyday — which makes it ever more important to highlight, recognize, and pay closer attention to the most important work being produced today. I am particularly eager to see new ways of visual storytelling from the upcoming generation."

Alberto Prina, founder and coordinator of the annual Festival della Fotografia Etica: "Being part of the Stenin contest is a way to give back to the community of photographers. I'm very happy to be able to join the incredible panel of professionals, not only because this is going to be a great opportunity to learn from colleagues, but also because I can make a positive contribution thanks to my experience in photography contests."

Cho Bo Hee, Deputy department head at the leading Korean news agency Yonhap: "Participating in international press photo contests as a jury member is even more precious and rare chance that does not come often, therefore I accepted the invitation from Rossiya Segodnya to make use of my experience and tacit knowledge as a jury of The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. I firmly believe that the mission of photo journalist is to report facts by taking photos of a scene as is, and to conserve them to remain as history. Therefore, this meaningful event will encourage young photo journalists to be courageous and passionate by commemorating Mr. Stenin."

Sergey Ilnitsky, Staff photographer for EPA in Moscow: "It is a great honor for me to be invited to the Andrei Stenin Photo Contest as a juror, but at the same time it is a great responsibility. Responsibility for Andrei's memory and for the profession of a journalist. Courage, professionalism, tact and duty; this understanding why you push this button sacrificing it all to show people these stories; Andrei had it all, and, unfortunately, his talent did not have time enough to fully blossom.

As a juror, I believe my task is to find the same romantic, talented, brave, sensitive people who care about someone else's problems in their photos; people for whom winning this contest will be a source of support and inspiration as well as a new level of their professional development, a boost to hold up their cameras and walk bravely along the risky road of the profession they have chosen."

Juan Arredondo, a Colombian-American documentary photographer: "I hope I can bring a different perspective, one from a Latin Ameican photographer to a world-renowned photo contest. It is also an opportunity for me to be exposed and be marveled by the work of young talented photographers around the world, and how a new generation of photographers is shaping the way stories are being told worldwide. This contest maintains the tradition of Andrei Stenin and the way he approached his stories by recognizing and encouraging emerging photographers to develop their own voice and tell stories that matter."

© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev Exhibition of Award-Winning Photos From Stenin Contest Kicks Off in Madrid

In 2019, participants will compete for prizes in five categories. A new category, Inspiration, was added to the traditional four categories: Top News; Sports; My Planet; Portrait. A Hero of Our Time. The Inspiration category will feature single photos that were inspired by landscapes, colorful genre or ethnic shots, as well as portraits of children and adults showcasing various styles and techniques. In the other categories, contestants can submit one work (a single photograph or a series). Works for the 2019 contest must be submitted before February 28 on the website stenincontest.com.

Chinese-speaking participants can now submit their entries to the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in the Chinese language. They can also find information about the main stages of the contest, such as the application deadline, the date of the short list announcement, the beginning of open online voting, and others in Chinese.

© Sputnik / Andrey Akimov Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Presents Winning Photos in Shanghai

The prize money for this year's first, second and third place winners will be 100,000, 75,000 and 50,000 rubles (approximately $1,500, $1,120 and $750), respectively. The Grand Prix winner will receive 700,000 rubles (approximately $10,470). Another perk of winning is having your work showcased both in Russia and around the world in a travelling exhibition that has become a fixture of the contest and already reached dozens of major cities in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

About the contest:

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

© Sputnik / Fandulvazi Dzhayklo Stenin Award-Winning Photos Exhibition Opens in Cape Town for 3d Time

In 2019 the general media partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru and the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel. The international information partners of the contest include Sputnik International Information Agency and Radio, Askanews Information Agency, Independent Media Holding, Notimex News Agency, ANA News Agency, RT channel and website, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), China Daily website, PNA news agency, AlYoum AlSabee newspaper and website, The Paper website, and Al Mayadeen media network. The industry partners supporting the contest are the Russian Photo and Photo-study.ru websites, School of Visual Arts, Academy of Photography, the YOung JOurnalists information portal, the Contrastes magazine, the Fotoargenta magazine, the All About Photo website, and PhotON festival as an international partner.