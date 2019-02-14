Register
02:50 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mandy Bailey

    Thousands Object After US Meteorologist Fired Over ‘Offensive’ Brain Teaser

    © Screenshot/GoFundMe
    Society
    Get short URL
    241

    Mandy Bailey, a meteorologist in Lawton, Oklahoma, was fired from her job at KSWO News Monday after she shared a brain teaser on air that some viewers deemed offensive.

    On Monday, Bailey shared a brain teaser that read "There" with a noose hanging off the "T." The answer to the teaser was "hang in there." The noose was considered racist by some people due to its association with lynching.

    ​According to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, between 1882 and 1968, 4,734 lynchings took place in the US. The majority of those people, 73 percent, were black, and many of the whites who were lynched were being punished for helping black people or being anti-lynching.

    "On Monday morning, one of our employees at KSWO-TV displayed an image that was offensive and unacceptable. At KSWO, we do not tolerate behavior of any kind that depicts hatred, social injustice, racism or anti-Semitism. The employee responsible was terminated immediately. On behalf of all of the employees at KSWO, we offer you our sincere, heart-felt apology with a promise that we will continue to work tirelessly to earn your trust every day," the news station wrote on its Facebook page Monday.

    However, since Bailey's firing, many people have come to her support on social media, demanding that the news station "bring Mandy back."

    "Shame on you KSWO," one person commented on the KSWO Facebook post. "There was no ill intent nor any malice here. You should correct this immediately. This young lady is one of the best things you have at your station. Do the right thing and bring her back."

    "The LOW today is that Mandy has been fired… this will affect the rest of her life! Shame on you KSWO," another user wrote.

    In addition, a Facebook group titled "BOYCOTT KSWO" has almost 2,500 members since being created on February 11.

    According to the group's description, the "page is simply for holding KSWO accountable for firing Mandy… Any racist comments will be deleted and you will be blocked, that being said share our link and page everywhere and invite your friends and family and let's show how Lawton can come together as a community!"

    A change.org page called "Bring Back Mandy Bailey" was also set up and has almost 5,000 supporters so far. A Go Fund Me page, which has generated $405 of its $100,000 goal, is also currently trending on the Go Fund Me page.

    "Some people just need to grow up and get a life," one user commented on the Go Fund Me page. "The hangman's noose has been around for centuries."

    Related:

    Racism and Islamophobia: The Politics of the US War Machine
    Earth Awaits a Superhero to End Racism and Climate Change
    Disturbing Phenomenon: Spain Always Had Strange Mix of 'Casual Racism' – Scholar
    Hezbollah & The Cartels, Migrant Caravan 2.0, Harvard Anti-Asian Racism
    WATCH 'Refugees Welcome': Hundreds of Thousands Rally Against Racism in Berlin
    Tags:
    campaign, controversy, firing, lynching, racism, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse