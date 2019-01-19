Register
    Holy Smoke, Batman! Collector Robbed of $1.4 Mln in Comics About Caped Crusader

    Society
    Robbers broke into an indoor air-conditioned storage unit in West Boca, Florida, making off with a collector's nest egg of 450 rare Batman comics.

    The comics' owner, Randy Lawrence, discovered their disappearance on 9 January and immediately went to the police, the South Florida Sun Sentinel has reported.

    The thief did not break into the unit, but entered through the ceiling, with Lawrence noticing a wire hanging from above the storage unit.

    Caeser Saend, of Los Angeles, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall at a tribute to Batman star Adam West on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision
    BBC Fail: Twitter Erupts as UK Minister Appears to Say 'Batman Shouldn't Be PM'
    According to the collector, the only person he could think of who could have seen him putting the valuable comics into the storage unit is a contractor with whom he had a conversation about them with, as the worker fixed a leak in the facility last summer.

    Lawrence posted a list of the valuable comics, complete with their names, publication number, and other important details, in the hopes of finding the them if the criminal or criminals who stole them ever tried to sell them on.

    "This collection was my nest egg, and I had worked so hard and done without for so long to put this together that it being taken away from me this way has left me in a very bad way," Lawrence said in an appeal on social media. "I…really need you all to be aware and keep your eyes open," he said. "They will probably be offered to some of you sooner than later," he added.

    DC Comics began publication of its Batman series in the spring of 1940, with the comics' protagonist going on to become one of the world's most recognisable heroes and icons. 

    Tags:
    DC Comics, comics, robbery, Batman, Florida, United States
