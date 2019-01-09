Register
23:10 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    McDonald's restaurant in Moreno Valley, California, gets torn apart following confrontation between customers over the eatery's play area.

    WATCH: California McDonald's Torn Apart Over Customers' Playhouse Disagreement

    © Screenshot/vinny shootz
    Society
    Get short URL
    111

    Law enforcement officials in California are calling on the public for assistance in tracking down a group of teens involved in a late December brawl at a McDonald's restaurant in Moreno Valley.

    The brawl, which unfolded on December 30, 2018, erupted after a disagreement between several customers over the use of the restaurant's play area, which is designed for children aged three to nine.

    According to police, an unidentified customer who'd been inside the play area with her two children, aged two and five, became upset with a group of teenagers occupying the playground and instructed them to leave. Things quickly escalated, with the teens becoming aggressive with the woman.

    McDonald's customer attacks employee reportedly over the restaurant's straw policy
    © Screenshot/TJ Biandudi
    WATCH: McDonald's Customer Arrested After Attacking Employee Over Straw

    "[They kept] telling me to get up and fight them, and I said I'm not gonna fight you," the 28-year-old mother, who did not want to be identified, told local news station KCBS. The incident later spilled out onto the dining area after the teens threw cups of water and ice at the shocked mother, with other customers beginning to confront the unruly group.

    Footage shared on social media of the fracas shows the teens yelling at various customers, telling one in particular to cease standing between them and their intended target, presumably the mother.

    ​While the individual continues standing between the warring parties, things eventually get even more heated after one of the teens starts throwing objects at a McDonald's employee. Everything from what appear to be small condiment packets, hamburger buns and soda cups was thrown between those involved.

    "I was about to get hit in the head," Dexter Forbes Jr., a former employee, told KCBS. "They were throwing them pretty high too; like, they had no aim."

    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Touch Screens at 8 McDonald’s Locations in London Covered in Fecal Bacteria

    Speaking on the customer who stood between the mother and teens, Forbes stressed that the patron "was doing way more work than my manager was… [The patron] was making sure they were okay; he walked to the back with them."

    Forbes, who was one of many filming the altercation, was reportedly suspended and later fired after he posted several videos of the melee on his Twitter page.

    ​Officers with the Moreno Valley Police Department didn't arrive onto the scene until roughly 7:30 p.m. local time after receiving reports of a physical altercation at the restaurant. By the time police arrived, the teens had already left.

    The teens reportedly caused damages amounting to an estimated $2,000, police say. Authorities are presently calling on anyone with information to contact the department.

    Related:

    Kendall Jenner Hits McDonald’s After High-Profile Social Event in London (PHOTO)
    WATCH McDonald's Employee Knock Customer Unconscious in Wild Brawl
    ‘He Has a Gun!': McDonald's Customer Pulls Firearm on Muslim Teens (VIDEOS)
    Fists Go Flying at US McDonald's, Man's Pants Fall to Ground (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    WATCH: California Woman Strangles McDonald's Worker Over Ketchup Packets
    Tags:
    brawl, McDonald's, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse