Register
23:43 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cherries

    US, China Trade War Fallout: Argentine Cherries to Flood Beijing Markets

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    During the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week, Argentina and China reached a trade agreement on, among other things, cherry exports, as the South American country strives to become “the world’s supermarket.”

    The agreement will be signed on Sunday by Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Argentina's agro-industry secretary, Luis Miguel Etchevehere, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) Saturday. 

    Trendstorm
    US-China “Ceasefire”: Interpreting the Trade War Truce

    In addition, Argentina is currently trying to establish sanitary protocols so that it can safely export honey and pork to China. The terms of that agreement are currently under negotiation.

    Earlier this year, the two countries signed a multi-year agreement in which China promised to become a key buyer of Argentine agricultural products, including fruit and meat. European Union figures estimate that trade between China and Argentina hit $16.8 billion across all sectors in 2017, SCMP reported.

    Trade relations between US and China took a plunge in June when Trump announced that he was slapping China with 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of imported Chinese goods, and Beijing responded in kind. In September, Washington announced 10 percent import duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

    Trade relations between the two superpowers are currently at a 90-day standstill, as both sides called a breather to their increasingly-agitated rhetoric. 

    Loud & Clear
    Trump Declares Temporary Truce in US-China Trade War: What’s Next?

    American cherries were one of the products singled out by Beijing during the trade war, as the latter increased tariffs on the fruit from 10 to 50 percent. During July congressional hearings on Trump's tariffs, Cass Gebber, president and CEO of Gebber Farms in Brewster, Washington, claimed that Chinese tariffs on cherries had compromised $130 million in cherry sales. According to Iowa State University's Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, Washington state is the biggest cherry producer and exporter in the US.

    Etchevehere, who described Argentina's goal to become "the world's supermarket," highlighted that his nation is interested in increasing agricultural trade with both China and the US.

    "We would like to increase trade in agriculture with China and the US as our products complement each other," Etchevehere said. "We hope the US and China will reach an agreement on trade soon because that will benefit all of the countries around the world."

    Related:

    Russia-Argentina Trade Growth Hits 25 Percent in 2018, Increase Expected - Envoy
    South Korean Parliament Ratifies Free Trade Deal With US - Reports
    Trump Says Trade Talks With China 'Going Very Well'
    US Stocks Plunge Amid Fears Trade Row With China to Amplify
    Irish Senate Advances Bill Criminalising Trade with Illegal Israeli Settlements
    Tags:
    trade war, trade, agriculture, fruit, China, United States, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fishermen are Trying to Catch Salmon Near the Okhotsk Sea Embankment in Kunashir Island
    In the Vicinity of Japan: the Life of Russians on the Kuril Islands
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse