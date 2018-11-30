Twin Peaks' Legacy Lives On: Laura Palmer's Coffin on Sale at Auction (VIDEO)

The casket of Laura Palmer, the girl whose murder was the core mystery of the original Twin Peaks series, has been put up for auction at a prop store in Valencia, California alongside other TV memorabilia.
The coffin was featured in the third episode of the iconic TV series, in Laura's funeral scene. The hand-painted red aluminium casket can be yours for between $2,000 and $3,000.
According to the auction host, the lucky die-hard Twin Peaks fan or collector will be able to use it for a variety of purposes — from coffee (or coffin?) table to their own casket.
The casket will go under the hammer on December 1 along with other TV treasures from the collection of museum curator James Comisar, including the likes of Adam West's Bat shield, an acid-burned head from The X-Files, Walter White's bag of "blue meth" from Breaking Bad, and a jug of Dharma Initiative-labelled orange juice from Lost.
