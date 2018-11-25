Media Reveals What Meghan Markle Absolutely Must Not Do on Christmas

As one of the royal aides has explained, the Duchess of Sussex should resist “that American urge to win at everything” and avoid outperforming a certain someone if the upcoming royal family Christmas gathering is to proceed smoothly.

With Christmas only a month away, it appears that Prince Harry is already making sure that his wife Meghan Markle is familiar with the rules that the royal family members must abide during the holiday gathering with Queen Elizabeth II.

© REUTERS / Phil Noble Harry and Meghan to Leave Kensington Palace Amid Rumoured Tensions With William

According to the Sunday Express, the prince specifically warned Markle not to “show up” the queen at charades.

As it turns out, Her Majesty enjoys playing charades on Christmas night during the royal family holiday, “when she reels off her impersonations of world leaders”, the newspaper explains, citing royal aides.

"It can be very confusing. The jokes and presents are very cheesy, the life is grand, the protocol is unbending and it terrifies the life out of incomers. They don’t like show-offs, especially newcomers who show off," one aide explained. "The duchess has to resist that American urge to win at everything. The whole family likes to play charades on Christmas night and she must never beat the Queen, who is a fine actress herself."

Also, Prince Harry reportedly cautioned his wife not to make any negative remarks about the Royal Family’s traditional Boxing Day pheasant shoot.