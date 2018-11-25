Media Reveals What Meghan Markle Absolutely Must Not Do on Christmas

With Christmas only a month away, it appears that Prince Harry is already making sure that his wife Meghan Markle is familiar with the rules that the royal family members must abide during the holiday gathering with Queen Elizabeth II.
As it turns out, Her Majesty enjoys playing charades on Christmas night during the royal family holiday, “when she reels off her impersonations of world leaders”, the newspaper explains, citing royal aides.
"It can be very confusing. The jokes and presents are very cheesy, the life is grand, the protocol is unbending and it terrifies the life out of incomers. They don’t like show-offs, especially newcomers who show off," one aide explained. "The duchess has to resist that American urge to win at everything. The whole family likes to play charades on Christmas night and she must never beat the Queen, who is a fine actress herself."
Also, Prince Harry reportedly cautioned his wife not to make any negative remarks about the Royal Family’s traditional Boxing Day pheasant shoot.
All comments
Show new comments (0)