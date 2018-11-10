Register
02:35 GMT +310 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for campaign travel to North Carolina from the White House in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2018.

    Trump Played Key Role in Hush Payments to Stormy Daniels, McDougal - Report

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US President Donald Trump played a vital role in keeping alleged mistresses Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal from speaking out about their sexual encounters, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Friday.

    Citing roughly three dozen people with direct knowledge of the hefty hush payments made to Daniels and McDougal, the report states that Trump was involved in "nearly every step" of the nondisclosure agreements that the pair signed ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

    Trump reportedly initially kicked up talks with his longtime friend David Pecker, the CEO and chairman of American Media Inc (AMI), which publishes the National Enquirer, in August of 2015 regarding how AMI could help him out while he was on the campaign trail.

    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York, as she is accompanied by her attorney Michael Avenatti.
    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    Trump Wants Stormy Daniels to Cough Up More Than $300K to Cover Legal Fees

    The pair later came to the agreement that AMI would essentially engage in a "catch and kill" practice, where AMI via the National Enquirer would buy the rights to stories that painted Trump in negative light and just not publish them.

    News of the practice was previously highlighted in a 2016 article by the Journal that discussed how AMI purchased the rights to McDougal's story in exchange for $150,000. The latest WSJ report indicates that it was Trump who reportedly reached out to Pecker after AMI had tipped off his former lawyer Michael Cohen about the McDougal story.

    The Journal reported that prior to AMI forking the funds over to McDougal, Pecker took the initiative and met with an election law expert to cover his bases and make sure that he wasn't at risk of violating any campaign finance laws.

    After the agreement between Trump and Pecker was set, Trump reportedly "directed deals in phone calls and meetings" with Cohen in order to coordinate the payments for both women. According to the Journal, Daniels was paid $130,000 by Cohen rather than Pecker/AMI because the CEO "didn't want his company to pay a porn star."

    Stormy Daniels
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Toglenn / Stormy Daniels
    'Two Minutes': Stormy Daniels Shares New Details of Alleged Affair With Trump

    It's Trump's participation in the deals that raises the question of whether the then-candidate may have violated federal campaign finance laws, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    Lawrence Noble, a former general counsel for the Federal Election Commission, told the Washington Post that in order to prove that campaign laws were violated, there needed to be evidence that the money was paid to protect the campaign; that it was in excess of the $2,700 contribution limits; that the funds came from prohibited source; that the contribution was not properly reported; and that the violation was committed knowingly and willfully.

    Although Trump has repeatedly denied ever having knowledge relating to the hush payments, the Journal reported that the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which previously prosecuted Cohen, presently has evidence of Trump's role in the payments.

    "This further confirms what we have been saying and alleging for months," Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, wrote on Twitter in response to the WSJ article. "There can be no question now as to the validity of our allegations. I look forward to the apologies directed at my honest and heroic client Stormy Daniels."

    "In light of the sworn testimony and evidence relating to the payment to my client and Trump's involvement (confirming our allegations), we are calling for the immediate indictment of the president. No one is above the law in the United States," Avenatti said in a follow-up tweet.

    In this Jan. 31, 2014 photo, David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York.
    © AP Photo/ Marion Curtis
    National Enquirer Chief Hid Damaging Trump Stories in Safe With Other Hush Deals - Report

    The latest development comes months after Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges that included tax fraud and making false statements. At the time, Cohen added fuel to allegations that indicated Trump knew about the hush payments, testifying in court that the at the direction of "the candidate for federal office" he arranged payments "for principal purpose of influencing election."

    McDougal was ultimately released from her nondisclosure agreement in April after she filed a lawsuit claiming that AMI misled her about the terms, CNBC reported. Daniels is still trying to break from her own NDA.

    Related:

    ‘Horseface' Stormy Daniels, ‘Tiny' Trump Trade Barbs After Court Decision
    Federal Judge Dismisses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Claim Against Trump
    Trump Told Son, Lawyers to Keep Stormy Daniels Quiet About Affair - Report
    'Least Impressive Sex': Most Bombshell Claims From Stormy Daniels' Book on Trump
    Former Trump Lawyer Offers to Nix Hush-Money Deal With Stormy Daniels
    Tags:
    Hush Payments, Karen McDougal, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse