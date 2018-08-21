Trump's Personal Attorney Cohen Takes Plea Deal on Financial Charges - Reports

US President Donald Trump's former longtime lawyer entered into a plea deal Tuesday with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to ABC News.

Cohen is reportedly under investigation for a several charges including tax fraud and other banking-related crimes. According to the New York Times, federal investigators are looking into more than $20 million in loans obtained by a taxi business owned by Cohen and his family. Officials are also looking into hush payments Cohen had arranged with women who allegedly had sexual encounters with Trump.

Per ABC News, if a deal is reached and Cohen cooperates with investigators, information from Cohen could be beneficial to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian actors. However, it is still unclear whether Cohen will cooperate.

Cohen is expected to appear in New York federal court at 4 p.m. EDT, AP reported. Media reports also suggest that Cohen has surrendered to the FBI. CNN reported shortly after news of the plea bargain broke that the deal would include prison time.

Images showing barricades being posted near the Manhattan federal court surfaced online ahead of reports of Cohen's plea deal.

​FBI agents raided Cohen's office, hotel room and home in April and seized various electronics and documents, including some related to the $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Stephen Ryan, Cohen's lawyer, earlier indicated that the seizure was done "in part, a referral by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller."

Cohen's ties to Trump began in the mid-2000s after he sided with Trump in a legal dispute with the condominium board at the Trump World Tower in Manhattan. At the time, Cohen had owned several condos in Trump's buildings, according to ABC News. He later went on to work for the Trump Organization.