Register
22:42 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Texas school bus swept way in floodwaters

    US Bus Driver Tries to Cross Flood, Is Swept Away With Child On Board (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/LeanderPoliceDepartment
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Leander, Texas, school bus driver was arrested this month after video from the bus’ dashboard camera released by police showed it entering a flood crossing and then being swept away by fast moving floodwaters before getting stuck in a clump of trees.

    The video shows 57-year-old Nathan Deyoung, a bus driver with Leander Independent School District, driving over a low-water crossing by going around a barricade the morning of October 16, drifting down a flooded creek for a couple of minutes, before getting washed off the road and stopped by trees, with water up to its hood. Just one student, identified as Jason, was on the bus at the time.

    ​The area experienced record flooding earlier this month.

    Deyoung and the student were rescued and did not suffer any injuries, according to multiple reports. The Leander Independent School District also confirmed that Deyoung had been fired following the incident.

    "The Leander Police Department has elected to release a portion of the forward-facing video from the bus in an effort to illustrate the dangers of attempting to drive across a low-water crossing during flood conditions," the police department wrote on Facebook Friday.

    "The biggest factor in these circumstances is buoyancy. For each foot the water rises up the side of the vehicle, the vehicle displaces 1,500 pounds of water. In effect, the vehicle weighs 1,500 pounds less for each foot the water rises. Just two feet of water can carry away most vehicles. TURN AROUND — DON'T DROWN is not just a catchy phrase, but potentially a life-saving reminder," they added.

    The child's mother, Ashley Ringstaff, who posted about the incident on her Facebook page, said that she got a call from Jason in "hysterics" on October 16.

    "[He was] telling me he loves me and that he is scared and thinking he was going to die. I hope no one ever has to listen to their child or loved one preparing to die because of a stupid decision that should of never have happened. I finally understand the feeling of being numb and in shock," Ringstaff wrote on Facebook.

    "This whole scenario could have been prevented," Ringstaff told Sputnik Tuesday.

    "It was a horrible choice to make, especially with a child on the bus. I'm grateful for the outcome and that my child made it out safely. I'm grateful to the first responders on scene for getting my son back to me and keeping me up to date during the entire rescue process," she said, also adding that her son is "moving forward as best as he can" following the traumatic incident.

    According to the Leander Police Department, Deyoung was arrested and charged with endangerment of a child and failure to follow warning signs. He was eventually released on a $10,000 bond. Sputnik's attempts to contact Deyoung were unsuccessful.

    Related:

    Three Children Killed After Car Rams Into School Bus Stop in Indiana - Police
    After School Bus Massacre in Yemen, US Media Finally Begins to Pay Attention
    Yemen School Bus Attack 1 of Over 50 Strikes on Civil Vehicles in 2018 - Reports
    Hate Crime Victims Speak Out; Saudi-Led Coalition Bombs Yemeni School Bus
    UN Chief Calls for Independent Probe Into Airstrike on School Bus in Yemen
    Tags:
    Arrest, bus, school, floodwater, camera, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse